EAST WENATCHEE — The Curtis Senior Vikings collected a startling 1-0 victory over the Eastmont Wildcats in Friday night’s girls soccer matchup.
After a first half where the Wildcats dominated, a chance break near the one-hour mark saw the Vikings flit past the defenders and strike the sole goal of the game.
“Soccer’s weird that way,” said head coach Vidal Hurtado. “The team that had possession and created the most opportunities often times does not win.”
The first half was all Eastmont. They made it to the final third of the field several times with a few shots on goal. Sophomore Juliah Martinez had the best opportunity of the game when she played a nice through ball and drove down the field but her shot bounced off the near bar and ended up on the wrong side of the goal.
“We built well,” he said. “It was intentional soccer on our end. We just could not convert our chances.”
The scoring drive for the Curtis Senior team started after recovering possession of the ball. The Curtis player dribbled past three or four defenders when keeper Alessandra Tiechner came out. Tiechner reached but wasn’t able to grab the ball and after an awkward hop the player landed and put it in the back of the net.
“Curtis had one of those rare, brilliant plays,” Hurtado said.
The entire Eastmont team played really well as a whole including on the ill-fated scoring drive. Liliana Johnson had a great game in the midfield, breaking lines and driving down the left flank. They commanded the vertical game and supported their runs by giving outs to the ball handlers which all helped to extend their overall possession time. Hurtado described the defense as “stellar” in their one-on-one duels and was proud of the way they repeatedly transitioned from defense to offense.
“We just needed to work on the execution of our crosses,” Hurtado said. “We broke through their lines and drove down the field but once we made it to the box the crosses weren’t on.”
The team has another non-conference game in Veradale Saturday against the Central Valley Bears near Spokane at 3 p.m.
Wenatchee game postponed
The Friday night matchup between Central Valley and Wenatchee high schools girls soccer teams has been postponed indefinitely.
According to Wenatchee Athletic Director Jim Beeson, the Central Valley team was set to play three games in four days and beset by injuries on top of already low player numbers.
The two programs are making efforts to reschedule later in the season.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone