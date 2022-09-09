Purchase Access

EAST WENATCHEE — The Curtis Senior Vikings collected a startling 1-0 victory over the Eastmont Wildcats in Friday night’s girls soccer matchup.

After a first half where the Wildcats dominated, a chance break near the one-hour mark saw the Vikings flit past the defenders and strike the sole goal of the game.