EAST WENATCHEE — The Wildcats got back on track following their loss to Wenatchee over the weekend, hammering the visiting Cashmere Bulldogs 4-nil Tuesday night to earn their fifth clean sheet of the season.
Eastmont scored all four goals in the first half as sophomore Kendall Flanagan and senior Jayden Brown each chipped in a pair.
It was just another day at the office for Brown, who pushed her season goals total to 14. But for Flanagan, Tuesday’s two-goal performance (which doubled her season total) was a nice reward for all the hard work she’s been putting in the last few games. Flanagan is easily one of the Wildcats’ most crucial offensive players, typically out on the wing, but her efforts don’t always get reflected in the scorebook.
“She does work really hard for us and does everything we ask,” Eastmont head coach Vidal Hurtado said of the sophomore. “She’s very coachable, works on both sides of the ball and provides a lot of opportunities for her teammates. There are times when I ask her to be a little more selfish in those 1v1 situations but she’s looking to support her team. She has really grown a lot since last year and I’m looking forward to the future with her.”
The goals came in sets of two.
Flanagan opened the scoring early, receiving the ball in the middle and blasting a shot past Cashmere’s keeper in the 8th minute. Brown then extended the lead to 2-nil three minutes later after freshman Paige Fischer fed a perfect ball to her in stride and she nudged it to the far post.
Only 14 minutes ticked off the clock before Flanagan recorded her second goal of the match off a rebound to push the lead to 3-nil. Before you could blink, Brown then chipped in her second goal two minutes later.
And just like that, the game was pretty much over from there. Cashmere had a few good looks to close out the first half, including one by sophomore Ava Courtney that was right in front of the 6-yard box but she sailed her attempt just over the crossbar. Senior Angelica Walkley also generated a nice shot from about 15 yards out but keeper Kora Fry stood tall and reeled it in.
The second half was more of a possession battle with Eastmont dictating the pace of the game. The Wildcats were able to build a few nice sequences out of the back that generated a few quality chances, but they weren’t able to get as clear a look as they did in the first half. Senior Rylee Fischer was taken down by Cashmere’s keeper (Tess Scott) in the box at one point and earned a PK for the Wildcats, but Scott was able to save the penalty kick.
The Bulldogs just weren’t able to really muster any kind of consistent attack in the second half and have now lost two straight, dropping to (3-5) on the season. But overall a good performance for the Wildcats, who improve to (7-1).
Both Cashmere and Eastmont will get a few days to rest up before suiting up Saturday. At least for now, Cashmere is scheduled to play Cascade while Eastmont hosts Ephrata for its Senior Night.
Kickoff for Cashmere is at 5 p.m., and 1 p.m., for Eastmont.
“We have Senior Night, Cascade on Tuesday and then finish with Moses Lake,” Hurtado said. “Hopefully they all can play. I know it has been tough with injuries and it being such a short season. It has not been easy, but we have done a good job so far.”