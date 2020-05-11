EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont Park pump track was paved this week by members of the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance. It has been a three-year effort on the part of Eastmont Parks and Recreation and the Alliance.
Eastmont Parks and Recreation Executive Director Sally Brawley said they were inspired to build a pump track after seeing another local pump track. Several years ago, she went to look at the Leavenworth pump track after it was built.
"I had never heard of a pump track. We started hearing about this really cool thing in Leavenworth,” Brawley said.
Brawley said they were impressed with how inclusive the pump track was, with bikes, scooters and skateboards. Thinking the project was “absolutely amazing,” Brawley reached out to Travis Hornby with the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance to see if they would be interested in partnering on the project.
It took three years to come to fruition but that is just how government rolls, she said
“You have to think these things through. Nothing moves quickly in government. There was fundraising that needed to happen. We put together a Memorandum of Understanding with Evergreen. That had to go through their people and our board had to approve everything,” Brawley said. “It took a little time to put together but the end result is just really nice.”
The Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance has wanted to do something in Eastmont Park for a long time, Hornby said. The alliance put the asphalt on the pump track on Monday and Tuesday.
“It’s relatively the same size, but maybe slightly larger than the Leavenworth pump track. There is a different design. It is asphalted. Hopefully, we can get that opened to the public soon.” Hornby said.
The track was designed by Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance, Hornby said. It was supported through donations from Northern Fruit, Douglas County, EMBA, Confluence Health, Stemilt Growers and private donors.
Brawley said they are going to hold off opening the park.
“I really hope we can open it sometime in June. I really don’t know. It depends on the governor and where we are at,” Brawley said. “We don’t want to invite crowds by opening too soon. It will be fenced until we can safely open in terms of group management."
The Leavenworth Pump Track was built mostly with volunteers, but Hornby said they were not able to do that at Eastmont due to the COVID-19 crisis.
“We were fortunate that these guys were all employees of Evergreen. They are all using very specific and spelled out safety protocols. They had it to a point where it had to be paved or the dirt might start deteriorating. It looked like we could resume some public construction,” Brawley said. “Evergreen put together the safety protocols, based on the state and CDC, and went for it.”
Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance member James Munly of Leavenworth said the pump track is going to be “amazing.”
“I can’t wait to have all the kids and adults up here riding mountain bikes, skateboards and everything else. It’s open for wheeled stuff. It’s really coming around,” Munly said. “All in all, they are low maintenance for municipalities. We have different users even though it is set up for bikes. Any wheeled sport can work. A lot of times, parks are just for skateboards or just for BMX bikes. These paved parks are multipurpose.”
Brawley said her department is very excited about the park.
“It’s turning out to be magnificent. I have nothing but appreciation and total awe of Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance. They are the ones doing it. They are an amazing group of people,” she said.