EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont High School is moving forward with summer athletic training activities while other nearby schools continue to wait. Wenatchee Athletic Director Jim Beeson said Wenatchee School District made the decision to wait until Chelan County reaches Phase 2 before resuming summer activities. Chelan County is currently in Phase 1.5 of Governor Inslee's COVID-19 reopening plan.
All other Chelan County school districts, except Cashmere, are waiting until Phase 2. Schools in Grant County, Moses Lake, Quincy, Ephrata are waiting for Phase 3. Eastmont, however, is planning summer training even though Douglas County is in Phase 1.5, like Chelan County.
“We’ve been working on this process since mid-April, waiting for the WIAA (Washington Interscholastic Activities Association) to get their plan out and approved. That happened late in June. With that, we tweaked what we were doing. Our plan is almost verbatim of the WIAA plan on how we’re reopening with our precautions and social distancing and different safety measures out there,” said Eastmont Athletic Director Russ Waterman.
Athletic training resumed at Eastmont last week. Waterman said they have several training sessions each day on the track and in the weight room. Students are required to work in smaller pods in the weight room complying with social distancing.
For session two in the weight room, Waterman said they will not use the same racks, making sure it is cleaned before another group of students use it. Several teams are working out, girls soccer, volleyball, girls basketball, and boys basketball.
Each team has training sessions going on at various times throughout the day, Waterman said. There can be five athletes per coach within strict guidelines, he said, with social distancing and 15-to-35 feet between pods during workouts.
“We require all our athletes to have masks on when they are not working out. When they come into the facility, going through the screening process, washing their hands — they have masks on. When they are doing exercise, we say you can take the mask off,” Waterman said.
Waterman said they are trying to do everything possible to stay within the Governor’s guidelines during this very limited restart. There is no sharing of athletic equipment like basketballs and soccer balls. All the equipment is cleaned at the end of every session.
Waterman said his team visits weekly or bi-weekly with Dr. Malcolm Butler with the Chelan-Douglas Health District to make sure they are tracking what is going on and doing everything possible to protect the safety of the athletes, coaches, families, and the community.
“If we start to see things rise in our valley, at that point, we’ll decide if we are at risk. We’re using the guidance of Dr. Butler to guide us in that decision. Right now, it looks like we’re safe to continue, but that could change tomorrow. We have to be very agile and ready to pivot at a moment’s notice to make sure we are keeping everybody safe,’ Waterman said.
Waterman acknowledges that they are allowing athletes to train while other school districts are waiting, but says everything has been approved by the health department. He has shared their model when other athletic directors have asked.
“We’re really focused on those safety protocols. That is going to be the key,” he said. “The success of this is going to depend on the students-athletes. They are the one’s who need to comply with our protocols and out in the community. It’s a good chance for our athletes to lead in the community.”
On Tuesday, July 21, the WIAA is expected to meet and discuss athletic guidelines for the fall. Waterman said his hope is that athletes can compete this fall, but his expectation is the WIAA is not going to be any different from other agencies, like those in California.
“I don’t know they’ll go against what is happening in California where they have moved football to the spring. Other states have done the same thing. The WIAA has a tough job. I expect them to make the best decision for kids and schools in Washington state,” he said. “If that is to move the sports from the fall to another area, I’ll support that because they (WIAA) are the one’s doing to the research and are charged with this.”
Waterman said Big 9 athletic directors decided to not have any meetings or make any decisions until after the WIAA July 21 meeting. The decision by WIAA to move the fall sports start back to Sept. 7 means schools will not have any non-conference games in fall sports.
“We’re probably going to be opening with league competition and have that be truncated. We might have a seasonal move like Jan-Feb is winter sports, March-April fall sports, May-June spring sports. We’ll probably not see non-league, just competition in conference. Probably the state competition will be limited,” Waterman said.