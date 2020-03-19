WENATCHEE — Often lost in the shuffle, but still, vital cogs in the prep sports machine are the officials.
Like ‘em or not, they play a critical role — there would be no games without them. And for many of the guys, they’ve been at it for a long time, throwing on the gear or black-and-white simply for the love of the game.
While it’s a second job for most, the impact from the state-wide shutdown is still felt by the 45 to 60 officials that ref softball, baseball and soccer games in the valley during the spring.
Take Dennis Branstetter, who’s been officiating football, basketball and softball for the past 43 years. He’s not even in the state, quarantining himself instead in his fifth-wheel in El Paso, Texas, where he and his wife winter and visit grandchildren.
“We were scheduled to drive back to Wenatchee this coming Wednesday, but we’ve postponed that,” Branstetter said Thursday. “It could be a couple weeks or a month. I still can do some work but it does impact our lives. The vast majority of officials do it because they love interacting with the kids and developing friendships with some of the coaches. It’s going to be hard not being able to get out there.”
For Branstetter, who’s also the softball/football assignor, there’s also a numbers game at play
Branstetter has 15 other umpires that he’s in charge of. And he worries that a few could drop off if the shutdown prolongs into the summer.
“Most of my officiating career is behind me, I don’t have another 40 years to give,” Branstetter said. “We got some guys that have stuck around for a while and they love what they do, but I will tell you (sometimes) you get away from it for a while and decide not to go back. We don’t have the 2 million — like there is in Seattle — to draw from, we have a much smaller base. And that makes things tough.”
Cody Preugschat, who oversees 20 baseball umpires as the baseball/basketball assignor, shares the same concern. Part of that is due to the extensive training it takes to umpire a baseball game, the other is the cost of gear. Full pads, chest protectors, mask and steel-toed shoes can cost hundreds.
“Baseball is just a hard sport to get going as an official,” Preugschat said Thursday. “It takes a lot of training — from learning the signs to the proper movements — and I had signed up a couple younger officials this year. I hope we can keep them engaged and ready to go when the time is ready.”
Preugschat also said he felt bad for the baseball players in the area — many of them very good, and many of them now forced to wait and see if they will get to play at all this season.
“I really feel for the athletes, there are quite a few very good players in Wenatchee, Chelan and Cashmere,” Preugschat said. “Some are committed to college but of course there are some that aren’t and were hoping to showcase themselves. Hopefully, we can get some kind of season in. Now that Gov. Inslee put a date on it, that gives some hope.”
If everything works out, Preugschat wants his officials to stay ready. That first day back is going to be busy.
“We might have quite a few schools playing on the same day,” Preugschat said. “But we’re ready to work. Every day we look forward to being out there on the field after work and just getting away from it all; focusing on the game we love.”