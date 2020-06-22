WENATCHEE — Former Wenatchee High School assistant swimming coach Brian Lee remembers head coach Jim Elwyn as a tremendous motivator of young people.
Elwyn, a popular WHS teacher and swim coach, died Friday due to a cancerous brain tumor. He was 51.
“He believed we could get something out of every kid. It was really quite amazing what we could do. We would always outperform what other coaches thought we were going to do, whether at the district meet or state meet,” Lee said. “The true thing with team swimming is that synergy. It would not have happened without James Elwyn.”
Close friend and fellow swim coach Mike Hartley said Elwyn was diagnosed with a brain tumor on April 29, only to find out it was cancerous days later. Hartley said Elwyn appeared to be doing well with chemotherapy but suddenly passed.
“It’s still pretty raw for me. I’m pretty emotional," Hartley said. "I wrote a Facebook post that basically says he is my swim brother. We were an incredibly tight-knit duo. I was his assistant coach for 14 years. This is just a heartbreaking loss. It’s incredibly emotional for me. We have kids that are similarly aged. We raised our kids together and coached our kids together. Just a great man and a great friend. An incredibly tragic situation.”
Now the head coach of Velocity Swimming, Hartley said they both started coaching the girls the same year, 2005. At that point, the best finish for Wenatchee girls at state was sixth place.
The pair decided to make it the best program possible. The girls have made the podium, which means fourth or better, each of the past seven years. During the 14 years Elwyn coached the girls, the team won the district title 12 times.
“The boys were slower developing, but with a similar upswing. When I first got here, we started coaching with the boys. We never finished worse than second at districts. We just kept building and building,” Hartley said. “Brian Lee came in and coached the boys for several years while I took a hiatus. The team just kept building and building.
In the last three years, the boys’ team has finished fourth or better at state. Brian Lee got to know Elwyn as a student-teacher. Lee said they had a strong connection because they were close to the same age and had a swimming background.
When Lee finished his student teaching, he was hired at Wenatchee High School the following year. Elwyn immediately got him involved coaching swimming.
“I thought I knew a lot of swimming, but working with James, I learned a lot more about coaching swimming and coaching people. The thing that really struck me about working with James over the years — he really believed that every coach had something to offer,” Lee said. “He was head coach in name only. Every time he won, he would say it’s a testament to us. I was a part-time coach for girls and Mike was part-time for the boys just so we each had experience with the boys and girls.”
Lee feels like the Wenatchee swim program has overachieved over the past 15 years because of Coach Elwyn. Lee said he is thankful to have done his student teaching with Elwyn, feeling it made him a better teacher. He is now a teacher and swimming coach in Denver.
“I just can’t believe he’s gone. It’s crushing. I can’t imagine Wenatchee High School without him. We were close friends immediately. He was important in bringing me into the Wenatchee family. It was hard to say goodbye to him,” Lee said. “I lost one of my best friends this weekend.”
Russell Lytle swam and coached for Elwyn. After playing basketball during his first two years in high school, Lytle switched to swimming, feeling drawn to the program.
Lytle had swum when he was younger but did not know Coach Elwyn.
“He is just one of the most amazing leaders I’ve ever been around. He was always kind and generous. Such a great coach. Intelligent. Just a great role model,” Lytle said.
In his senior year, Lytle did not think he would be able to swim. When he was finally cleared, he showed up for practice thinking he would die from exhaustion. He didn’t show for practice the next day, believing he was done, even though he was a team captain.
Then he got a memorable call from Coach Elwyn.
“I got a voicemail from him. I had never heard him yell. I don’t remember the contents but it had the desired effect. I worked hard for the rest of the year,” Lytle said. “He just knew how to get the best out of people. He just saw the best in you.”
After graduating in 2009, Lytle came back to coach with Elwyn for two years. He said the experience was great.
“I just learned to treat people genuinely. I just watched how he treated people. He knew how to structure a swim plan, but it was about how he cared about his athletes. He knew how to get the best out of them,” Lytle said.
Hartley said most teams only had two or three state-level swimmers.
“That is what we were able to do and what he was able to accomplish — get so many kids to get motivated. We had some great talent; all those kids are Division I swimmers. We were also able to get other kids to step up,” Hartley said. “There were only a few teams in the boys and girls that could get all three relays in the championship final. The relays are double points. Literally, for all seven years, we had our relays score a huge amount of points.”
The boys had Connor Elwyn, a tremendous swimmer who has signed with Utah. He won the 100 backstroke twice and 100 freestyle at state. Hartley said there were huge number of kids around Connor that were just “awesome.”
“We could get these kids to advance to state and score points. Our depth has always been the big difference-maker,” Hartley said.
Before Elwyn, Wenatchee was not known as a swimming power. Now, Hartley said Wenatchee is extremely well known. Other teams know Wenatchee is going to bring it in the big races and compete for a state title.
“The legacy is going to be overwhelming. He’s been coaching there for 14 years. He is certainly worthy of having the pool named for him or any other accolades. He’s the WIAA coach of the year several times for both the boys and the girls,” Hartley said. “Well deserving. He literally took us to the new level.”
If James Elwyn had a superpower, Hartley said, it would be making every swimmer feel good about their contribution to the team. Even the beginning swimmers know Elwyn believes in them and cares about them and wants them to be successful, Hartley said.
“His special ability is to get everybody to feel like they are important and vital to the team. They are just way more likely to perform well. We have these kids dropping huge amounts of time all throughout the team,” Hartley said. “The kids are getting faster all the time.”
Wenatchee High School announced on Monday those students and staff who may need support dealing with the passing of Mr. Elwyn are encouraged to join a Zoom support sessions with Catholic Charities. The Student Support Group Zoom sessions are scheduled for 2 and 3 p.m. Tuesday. Links are provided on the WHS website.