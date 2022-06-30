Taylor Babst, 11, East Wenatchee, reacts to a missed putt on the 15th hole at Three Lakes Golf Course during the Washington Junior Golf Association's sub-district tournament Tuesday. Babst, playing in her first tournament, shot a 64 over nine holes — which qualifies for the district tournament later this summer.
More than 100 young golfers were in Malaga Tuesday playing in the Washington Junior Golf Association’s sub-district tournament at Three Lakes Golf Course. For 11-year-old Taylor Babst of East Wenatchee, her first golf tournament had a rough start. “The first two holes I was really nervous,” she explained afterward. “But once I started hitting the ball it was really fun.”
After a pair of eights, Babst settled down, coming in fourth place in her division with a district qualifying score of 64 for nine holes, just a stroke out of third place. The district tournament is in Moses Lake on July 18 and 19th. The state tournament is in August in Bellingham.
Babst signed up to play in this tournament because it was at a course nearby. She said she’s played for about four years but had never played nine holes where she kept score before. She didn’t know how she would do. “My goal was just to have fun and not let my score bother me,” she said.
Junior golf has increased in popularity over the last few years said WJGA district 4 director Jennifer Booth. Over her 10 years in charge, she says there has been more interest in junior golf this year more than any other. District 4 covers the area around central Washington including Yakima and the Tri-Cities. Three years ago, the last Wenatchee area tournament WJGA hosted had 49 golfers. She said this year she had 135 register with 15 on a waiting list.
Booth attributes the popularity to the COVID-19 restrictions when golf was one of the few activities still open to the public. “It’s one of the strangest effects of COVID,” she said. The association provides tournaments for golfers from age 8-18.
