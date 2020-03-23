WENATCHEE — Chuck Holland — not to be confused with Chuck Norris — the master karate instructor at Valley Moo Duk Kwan moved into his new studio inside the Ballard Ambulance building three weeks ago. Testing for 10 of his 28 students looking to advance to the next belt-level was scheduled for this Thursday.
But like most businesses and recreation centers, the dojo’s doors are closed and formal training has halted as it seems every aspect of American life has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. All testing, which happens about every three months, will have to wait until this surpasses.
Holland, whose day job is at the Chelan PUD, wanted to keep in touch with his students though and continue at least some sort of instruction. So, last week, he started recording himself giving six-minute mini-classes and posting them either on Facebook or directly to his students via email.
“I didn’t want the student to lose the momentum that they had been working on,” Holland said by phone Monday. “And knowing that the belt testing was coming up I wanted to try and give them something they can do. We have the technology available, why not tap into it?”
Holland said he’s waiving monthly fees and not charging members for viewing the online classes. He just wants his students to know that he’s still there for them.
“I just wanted to keep it simple, keep them motivated and let students know that I still care about them. That’s what it comes down to,” Holland said. "The students have been with me for quite some time and are pretty dedicated, but to keep kids practicing I’m encouraging their parents to follow along with them.”
Holland starts off each video with about a minute of warm-ups before transitioning into basic hand techniques and the kicks required to advance to the next belt-level, wrapping up the class with pushups.
For his Flying Tigers (ages 5-7), Holland has them fine-tuning stances and stance coordination while working on low blocks.
It’s brief, “but otherwise the video would be 45 minutes long — like a typical class,” Holland said. “They already know what their requirements are and have a sheet (to remind them) so they can keep their skill set up.”
Holland, who also sits on the Soo Bahk Do national board of directors, said he would also pay the $1 for his students to join the Soo Bahk Do institute for 90 days — giving them access to various online training tutorials.
“It’s not just me in the training videos,” Holland said. “There are all types of training and drills students can do. Some of my students already are members, but for the ones that aren’t I’ll pay it myself and set them up with an account.”
“I have a handful of single moms that have one or two kids in karate and because of them might not be working now. It’s only $1, but anything I can do to help them out — even on a minimal level — I’ll do to show that I’m looking out for them. I don’t want the price to stop someone from being able to train.”
As anxiety and stress around the country builds, some of karate’s basic teachings — meditation — could prove beneficial, according to Holland.
“Just sitting for 10-15 minutes listening to your breath and calming your brain down is relaxing,” Holland said. “I call it climbing inside yourself. Or go outside and sit down and let the sun shine on you. It’s a scary situation but we’ll get through this.”