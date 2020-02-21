The air whips past me as I lean forward on a pair of skis and try to turn with the trail.
I lean to one side, but my skis continue straight toward a small cliff and some trees. At the last minute I bail and tumble to the ground, eating snow.
This year I expanded on my winter activities by trying something new: cross country skiing.
I inherited a pair of touring skis at Christmas with bindings, where you put your feet, and poles. The only thing I needed to purchase was boots.
Getting a pair of boots turned out to be an adventure in itself. I went to two stores and was told at both of them they didn’t have boots with my bindings, nnn bc. I then bought a pair online only to have the zipper break after three times using them.
I returned the boots, but it turns out I have enormous calves for feet my size, which is why they weren’t fitting.
Learning how-to cross-country ski, though, has been its own adventure. Luckily, my mother and aunt have both been skiing for a very long time. They have a friend, Maureen, who just happens to live in Wenatchee and is a cross country ski instructor.
Maureen was gracious enough to take me out to the groomed trails at Lake Wenatchee State Park and teach me how to ski. It was a lot more challenging than I expected.
She showed me how to bend my knees and lean forward. She explained that I needed push my legs, but not pick up my feet. Then there is the struggle of getting into the rhythm of using your poles at the same time as you move, something I still haven’t mastered.
I’ve gone snowshoeing quite a bit in the winter, but cross-country skiing is a whole different animal.
After a day of this I noticed that the arches of my feet were really hurting. Maureen said that was usually caused by people curling their toes in their boots to grip at the ground. Something the brain thinks it needs to do gain traction, but isn’t necessary on skis.
A week later I went skiing again with a friend. We went up a Forest Service road that connects to Eagle Creek Road. We trudged uphill through fresh snow breaking trail and we didn’t get much glide with our skis.
But when we came back down, we flew. I must have fallen 15 times on the way back, as I would lose my balance and tumble.
After that experience, though, I realized several things. One my big insulated snow pants were very restricting and kept falling down off my hips, and two once again my arches were really hurting.
So, I went and bought a $20 pair of waterproof overalls and some arch support for my boots. Now with new boots, after the zipper debacle, better arch support and overalls I went out again.
I went to the end of Icicle Creek Road. The snow was old, packed down and icy. It was perfect.
Going uphill my arches still hurt a bit, but not nearly as bad. When I went downhill my feet felt fine. The overalls with a thin layer of Under Armor underneath were perfect and I felt like I had full movement of my body. I didn’t fall once on the trip either.
Adding cross-country skiing to the list of things I can do in the winter is exciting because it opens up more of the back country. The problem I’ve been encountering with snowshoeing is that it is slow.
I can walk about 1.5 miles an hour and it is like walking on sand. It is exhausting. I may get six miles done in a day.
But I was going about 2.6 miles an hour on the cross-country skis.
I’ve always wanted to go check out Silver Falls when temperatures drop near zero to see if it freezes over, or see if I can make it to the Icicle Gorge. It wasn’t a possibility with snow shoes, but with cross-country skis it is almost doable.