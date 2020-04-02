SAN FRANCISCO — During her junior year at Cascade High School in Leavenworth, Janie McCauley was taking computer programming and it was not going well. She came home that night deciding maybe she should pursue a non-technical career. At the dinner table that night, her dad suggested she take up the offer from the Leavenworth Echo to show her around the paper.
Her first feature story was on former Cascade basketball player Curt Ranta, who was playing for the University of Portland. That became her first feature for what would become an amazing sports writing career.
Each year, the Washington State University’s Edward R. Murrow College of Communication honors and recognizes outstanding achievements of select graduates. In February, McCauley, 44, found out she had been selected along with Mark Right for the Murrow College’s Achievement Award.
“I woke up in the middle of the night and couldn’t go back to sleep. I looked at 3:30 in the morning and saw this email. I was just overjoyed and shocked, humbled, honored. It was so unexpected,”McCauley said of the award. “Just thrilled. It’s an honor that I share with everybody who has been part of my path, I would say.”
In high school, she sought advice from former Echo owner and publisher, Miles Turnbull, who told her if she was serious about journalism, then she should go to WSU. During her junior and senior years in high school, she did independent study at the Echo.
After her freshman year in college, she did at internship at The Wenatchee World. She learned how to do a baseball box score from Sports Editor Nick Babcock. In fact, she learned all the basics at The World.
Former Publisher Rufus Woods remembers her well.
“She was as good a writer and pleasant person that I’ve ever been around. She was definitely a cut above. If not the best, one of the best interns we’ve had at The World over the years,” Woods said. “We’ve had one that actually won a Pulitzer. She was just tremendous and related so well to people. Just enjoyed having her on staff. It’s been fun to watch her blossom.”
Woods said McCauley was calm and collected and really knew what she was doing.
“She had great confidence but zero arrogance. Just a wonderful human being,” Woods said. “People enjoyed getting to know her, so I’m not surprised. Not in the least. Watching her career skyrocket with The Associated Press. Everywhere she went she excelled. She is one in a million. That’s for sure.”
After graduating from WSU in 1998, McCauley spent two years at The Spokesman Review in Spokane before accepting a job with The Associated Press in Seattle in November of 2000.
Her timing was fortunate as it was Ichiro’s rookie year in Seattle with the Mariners, who won 116 games in 2001.
“You could not give enough copy on the Mariners that year, including our Asian clients. We’re feeding a lot of Ichiro copy to Asia,” she said. “My timing was good there.”
The AP transferred her to San Francisco in August 2002. Her timing was perfect again. She covered the Raiders who went to the Super Bowl that year and then the Giants who went to the World Series.
The next five years, she covered Barry Bonds and his chase of Hank Aaron’s all-time home run record. She developed a relationship with Bonds that continues to this day.
“We got along. We had our moments. We would go at each other good-naturedly. He told me, at the 10-year mark of breaking the home run record, he said you’re the only one that wasn’t afraid of me. He respected that,” McCauley said. “We had some moments. We still do. It was a really neat time covering history. That’s challenging.”
The most fun is her career has been covering the Warriors basketball team on their playoff runs.
Covering Bonds was history, she said, but she felt pressure every day during the home run chase.
McCauley has covered five Olympics and has seen the world, places she may never have gone.
She took two trips to Brazil, for the World Cup in 2014 and the Olympics two years later.
“Everything Brazil is going through touches my heart. I check in daily on a man in Italy who was a volunteer at the volleyball venue at the Rio Olympics,” she said. “And a referee in Slovakia. The world feels small to me at times, just from some of the connections I’ve made through my wonderful job.”
McCauley minored in Spanish in college and studied Guadalajara, Mexico, her senior year. Learning Spanish is one of the best things she’s done for her career, especially covering baseball.
“Covering baseball, I use almost daily during baseball season. I’m not fluent. If I’m going to ask about performing enhancing drugs, I’m going to use a translator,” she said. “If I’m going to ask about your elbow or knee and what is your status for the game, I’ll do that in Spanish. I don’t speak perfectly but it’s been an absolute wonderful addition to my career.”
Now at 20 years with AP, McCauley could not guess what might be next for her career. Right now, she is using some long overdue vacation time at home with her fellow AP sportswriter husband, Josh Dubow, and two daughters, Emma, 11, and Lily, 9.
McCauley was the AP Sports Writer of the Year in 2006. Her advice to the young journalists out there:
Build relationships because that is how you are going to find great stories.