EAST WENATCHEE — Events like these rarely grace the Wenatchee Valley and for many out-of-towners, they were swiftly and abruptly met with the realization that golfing in East Wenatchee can be deceptively difficult.

Michael Martin, Wenatchee, hits a shot from the bunker of the 2nd hole at Wenatchee Golf and Country Club during the Washington State Men's Mid-Amateur Championship golf tournament Tuesday. The competition continues through Thursday. The top amateurs from around the state over the age of 25 are eligible to play.

The Wenatchee Golf and Country Club began hosting the Washington State Men’s Mid-Amateur Golf Championship on Tuesday. Local golfers from the region competed with other top amateurs from all over Washington and parts of Idaho. The tournament runs through Thursday.

East Wenatchee's Tyler Farnes picks up his tee on the 5th hole at Wenatchee Golf and Country Club during the Washington State Men's Mid-Amateur Championship golf tournament Tuesday.


