Michael Martin, Wenatchee, hits a shot from the bunker of the 2nd hole at Wenatchee Golf and Country Club during the Washington State Men's Mid-Amateur Championship golf tournament Tuesday. The competition continues through Thursday. The top amateurs from around the state over the age of 25 are eligible to play.
EAST WENATCHEE — Events like these rarely grace the Wenatchee Valley and for many out-of-towners, they were swiftly and abruptly met with the realization that golfing in East Wenatchee can be deceptively difficult.
The Wenatchee Golf and Country Club began hosting the Washington State Men’s Mid-Amateur Golf Championship on Tuesday. Local golfers from the region competed with other top amateurs from all over Washington and parts of Idaho. The tournament runs through Thursday.
The championship was only open to male amateur golfers who were already at least 25 years of old by July 25, had a handicap index issued by a Washington Golf member club that didn’t surpass 9.9 and were members of a Washington Golf club and in good standing.
The field of competitors was limited to the first 120 golfers who qualified. Once selected, each golfer was allotted one practice round before the three-day championship began and was guaranteed two to three rounds of competition.
The championship is scheduled for 54 holes — every swing is counted. Once the first 36 holes have been played, the number of golfers will be reduced to the top 60 players with the lowest score and any players tied for 60th place or better. Should the tournament lead to a tie, the championship will be decided by a one-on-one playoff.
Golfers can win 75 Washington Golf performance points for winning the championship, 50 points for second, 25 points for a top-five finish, 15 points for a top-10 finish and five points for a top-15 finish.
For Michael Martin, a Wenatchee golfer who typically plays at Three Lakes Golf Course in Malaga, this was his first time at this specific tournament — though he has competed at other amateur events.
“The conditions were pretty good,” Martin said. “A little wind this morning but the course was in great shape.”
He was part of only two all-local groups that made the rounds on Day 1, paired with Tyler Farnes of East Wenatchee. The other group, who finished off the day, was made up of Wesley Lefebvre and Al Stonas who are from East Wenatchee and Wenatchee, respectively. All four were among 17 regional golfers who made the cut.
“It was amazing how tough it genuinely was,” Farnes said. “A lot of people thought the scores would be amazingly low but the day turned out to be tougher. It was a fun day — refreshing. I haven’t played in this style of tournament in forever. It was great to see how excited everyone was. I think more of these should come through town.”
It wasn't everyone's day. The course has narrow, tree-lined fairways that can exaggerate any micro-mistake, especially when that happens to be the particular portion of your golf game that needs adjustment.
“It was a rough day,” Martin said with a laugh. “I’ve been struggling off the tee lately and the course exposes any weakness. If you can't put the ball on the fairway you’re not in position. But you’re still playing golf — could be worse things you’re doing.”
Martin shot an 86 and Farnes shot a 75 to finish out Day 1.
Spencer Ellis, a Wenatchee local and head coach for the Eastmont High School boys' golf team, can corroborate the arduousness of the course.
“Only two guys under par … the course is difficult,” Ellis said.
Ellis is a little more familiar with the course than most with it being his home course and the one the Eastmont boys team practices on with regularity throughout the spring season.
In preparation for the event, the course has undergone some modifications that only amplify the struggles.
The greens are firmer and faster — thanks to the hard work of the grounds crew — and the Washington Golf Committee selected pin locations three paces off the greens and tucked back into difficult spots. It creates a high-risk, high-reward scenario when golfers choose their approach right before they tee off.
“The course is waking people up to the challenge,” Ellis said. “You can’t miss shots.”
Ellis started the day with a bogey in the first four holes. Slowly, he got back into form and finished the day on the back nine with three birdies to score an even 72 for par. It put him and Paul Mitzel (Quincy) — the only other regional golfer to crack the top 10 on Day 1 — in a six-way tie for third place.
“Looking forward to a couple more days,” Ellis said. “Hope the weather holds out.”
