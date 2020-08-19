WENATCHEE — When Marni McMahon stepped away from coaching volleyball at Cascade in 2017, she walked away as the most successful coach in school history. In 16 years, she had an impressive record of 221-46 with eight Caribou Trail League titles, seven District titles, six state trophies, and one state championship in 2013.
She stepped down to spend more time with her family. The following year, she became an assistant coach under Connor Metcalfe at Wenatchee High School. McMahon only planned to coach a couple more years under Metcalfe, but then he suddenly resigned.
“That wasn’t something we were really expecting. His life got pretty busy for him with a new position and baby on the way. He had to step down to be a dad. We totally understood that,” McMahon said. “I really didn’t see that coming after I resigned (from Cascade). I told Jim Beeson (Wenatchee Athletic Director) I was not interested after Connor resigned.”
Beeson called McMahon in the middle of April saying they had only one applicant for the job. At that point, McMahon decided to come back for a year and see what happens.
“The other applicant was an assistant coach who coached the D team last year, Kayla Randles. She is phenomenal and really great to work with. I talked to her and we thought it would be a good idea to coach together,” she said. “I decided at the end of April to come back just on a year to year basis and see how it goes.”
The pandemic did play a small factor in her decision. McMahon was coaching club volleyball when that season was cut short due to COVID.
The girls, freshman to senior, were pretty devastated with the club season ended, McMahon said.
“They were really hoping for a high school season, and when that got pushed back, I think just trying to keep the spirits up in the program,” she said. “To be honest, it was really a last-minute decision after talking with Jim and Kayla to come back and give it a shot.”
McMahon’s daughter, Ashton, will be a sophomore on the varsity team. Certainly, that played a factor in her decision to return to being a head coach.
“When you have kids in the program, you feel more weight there. She has a good group of girls around her. That does play a role in having a kid in the program. On the other side, there’s a handful of girls that I consider daughters to me in the program. I didn’t want to let them down,” McMahon said. “I knew they were kind of hoping I would take the job. It just worked out that way. We’ll see what happens. I’m excited. I’m sad to give up club. We’ll see how it goes. At this point, I’m just hoping for a season.”
Anyone who has watched McMahon on the sidelines knows she is a fiery competitor. Will she still be that way at Wenatchee? She said that is her competitive side, so not sure what the future holds.
Like the other fall coaches, McMahon is dealing with limitations of the pandemic. She said they reached out to the athletes with a program for workouts on their own. There can be no contact with athletes until the county reaches Phase 2.
The WIAA will allow contact with athletes at the end of September. McMahon hopes to make up for summer training with skill and drill sessions in that time frame.
Volleyball is part of the WIAA Season 3, which starts March 1.
“It’s going to be a condensed season. Eliminate the preseason matches and modify the postseason matches and tournament depending on where we’re at with COVID,” she said. “At this point, with the Wenatchee players, their parents and the community — we’re just hoping to get on the court and play. Any playing will be good.”
When McMahon took over at Cascade, Chelan was the big dog in the league. Eventually, Cascade became the big dog. She sees a parallel with West Valley being the dominant team in the Big 9.
McMahon said it feels exactly the same as when she took over at Cascade. She has learned some of the history of the Big 9. Since West Valley joined the league, they have been a force to be reckoned with in volleyball.
The goal is to compete at that level, she said.
“The same mentality as Cascade in that you win the league first. That will be our goal this season, to beat West Valley twice, to try to take the league title. That is the mentality Kayla and I are bringing into the program, just develop high-level athletes and teach them how to compete and hopefully, we can compete with West Valley,” McMahon said.