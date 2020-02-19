WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley College Knights men’s basketball team was coming off perhaps it’s biggest win of the year last Saturday over Spokane. Wednesday night, WVC was playing their final home game against Big Bend, which sits are near the bottom of the Northwest Athletic Conference East Division standings.
No one was expecting a back and forth foul-fest which saw four Big Bend players foul out, one WVC player and one WVC player ejected. The Knights needed overtime before they were finally able to prevail over Bend Bend.
“I was expecting our guys to come out with more energy on the offensive end. We gave up 24 points in the first half, which was good but 51 in the second. That was a little disappointing. We did give the home crowd a little show for the last home game. We came out with a win and at the end of the day, that is all that matters,” said WVC Head Coach Jeremy Harden.
The Knights had a much taller team and took advantage early on as the big men dominated in the paint. But as the foul calls started to mount, Harden had to back away from that strategy.
Wenatchee Valley jumped out to 20-7 lead but saw the Vikings battle back with some timely three cut the deficit by halftime. The Knights lead 33-24 at the half.
“We play inside-out. We just didn’t get some calls down the stretch. I thought they were physical on us. We have some bigger guys. We weren’t getting the calls so we had to adjust a little bit. We didn’t do the best job of adjusting so we’ll learn from it,” Harden said.
Early in the second half, there was a tense exchange between the two teams, which saw sophomore Nick Hopkins get ejected.
The best player for the Big Bend, freshman Jonathan Thomas received a personal foul and technical foul.
There were so many fouls, both teams were in the double bonus with eight minutes left in the second half. WVC would stretch the lead out to as much as 14 points, but the Vikings kept it close.
Two Viking players fouled out back to back at around 3:25, Payton Nielsen and Thomas.
The Knights led 73-63 with two minutes left. Big Ben went on a 9-0 run to cut the lead to one, 73-72 with just over a minute left.
Malik Parsons was fouled with 53 seconds left as another Viking fouled out, Jaden Brown. Parsons made both free throws to push the lead to 75-72. Big Bend came down court and found Landon Herrington, who had a huge game, for another three to tie the game at 75-75.
The game went to overtime. Knight leading scorer Parsons fouled out as did another Big Bend player, Josh Bentham.
Free throws in overtime by freshman Chance Michels helped seal the win.
“There were 57 foul calls. We do lead the league in free throw attempts per game. That had to do with the foul calls, but I just thought the refs were too tight on the whistle. Our best player fouled out,” Harden said. “We have to adjust. We came out with a ‘W’ so we’ll try to better from here on out.”
Parsons led the Knights with 23 points. Freshman forward Isaac Jones had 17 points and 5 rebounds. Sophomore Abdul Abdullah had 13 points and 10 boards. Herrington had 20 for the Vikings. Thomas tallied 31 points.
Big Bend shot 38 percent from the field and 11-for-35 from three. They were 17-for-26 from the free-throw line. Wenatchee Valley shot 54 percent from the field and 0-for-5 from three. They were 30-of-46 from the free-throw line. The Knights outrebounded 46-33.
Wenatchee Valley had 26 turnovers, with 16 for the Vikings.
“We had some turnovers. Our guys were posting pretty hard. We picked up some offensive fouls posting. We just weren’t getting shots up at all with our bigs posting. We went away from it but we probably should have gone back to it,” Harden said. “We have to keep that up. We had a good lead early on. We just have to keep working.”
WVC is still in good position to grab the second seed in the East with two games remaining. The Knights are 10-4, ahead of Yakima Valley at 7-7 and Treasure Valley at 7-8 in conference.
The two remaining regular-season games are on the road at Treasure Valley on Saturday and at Yakima Valley next Wednesday.
“Treasure Valley beat us at home. We’ll really focus on switching the ball screens. Treasure Valley runs a lot of ball screens. We really have to work on our ball screen covers, which hurt us tonight. They made 11 threes on pick and pops. We have to work on that,” Harden said.