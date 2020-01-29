WENATCHEE — As the season winds down, the Wenatchee Valley College Knights men’s basketball team has a chance to be one of the top seeds in the Northwest Athletic Conference when the season ends in a couple of weeks.
Those hopes were dealt a blow with an upset loss to Treasure Valley last weekend. The Knights rose to the occasion against Walla Walla Wednesday night with a convincing 82-61 win. WVC Head Coach Jeremy Harden said they needed to flush that game against Treasure Valley.
“We want to throw that game away and change our mindset. This was five games in seven days so it was really important to get this one. It gives us tiebreak with Walla Walla. I’m proud of how my guys went out and executed tonight,” Harden said.
Sophomore Malik Parsons led the charge in the first half. Parsons hit some key buckets as the Knights began to take control. The Warriors are one of the top three-point shooting teams in the conference, but the pressure defense of Wenatchee kept the Walla Walla from launching at will.
“They average 35 threes per game. We held them to 22 tonight. Kudos to my guys about guarding them on the perimeter with their hand up. We gave up a couple of catch and shoots, but overall we did a good job guarding these guys on the perimeter and taking the three away,” Harden said.
The Warriors sank four threes in the first half, which kept them close. The Knights led 39-33 at the half. The game plan of pounding the ball inside was producing a lot of fouls on the Warriors, which continued into the second half.
Freshman Nian Allen played a terrific second half helping the Knights to expand the lead. At 11:25, Knight freshman guard Chance Michels was fouled on a three-point shot. He made the shot and the free throw for the rare four-point play. That gave the Knights a 53-42 lead.
At 6:58, Walla Walla starting forward freshman Jander Cline fouled out. Subsequently, Warrior Head Coach Jeff Reinland was called for the technical for arguing the call. Wenatchee Valley increased the lead to 61-49.
Right after that, Knight freshman Rayquan Everett hit back-to-back threes to put the Knights up 67-49. By 3:12, WVC took a 20 point lead, 77-57. From there, the Knights cruised to the victory.
“Our game plan was to get the ball inside and play from the inside out. We did that last time and had a lot of success. We shot 44 free throws last game. This time, we shot 33. Kind of the same thing — get inside and if they double down, go outside and right back in. It seemed to work out pretty well for us tonight,” Harden said.
Parsons led the Knights with 31 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and one steal. Allen had 13 points and 6 rebounds. Everett had 10 points. Sophomore Abdul Abdullah had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
“We’ve got six or seven guys that can pour-it-in in bunches. With our size, we are a bit versatile. We try to exploit the mismatch. I think our guys did a really good job of that tonight. We had four guys in double digits and that is telling,” Harden said.
For Walla Walla, freshman guard Jake Poulton had 16 points and 4 assists. Faust Ystueta had 13 and Kolby Modrow had 11.
The Warriors shot 37 percent from the field. They were 7-for-22 from three and 12-of-16 from the line. WVC shot 51 percent from the field and 5-of-15 from three. They were 21-of-33 at the line. The Knights out-rebounded 39-26.
“We’ve struggled with our free throws all year. We were 21-for-33 tonight so not what we like, but our game plan to pound it in and get some of their key guys in foul trouble, which worked tonight. We fouled their key guy out,” Harden said.
WVC improves to 6-3 in the conference, third in the East behind Walla Walla (8-0) and Spokane (8-1). The Knights are 18-4 overall. Walla Walla drops to 3-5 in conference and 9-11 overall.
The road ahead for the Knights is mainly on the road.
“We have a break Saturday and then we’re on the road. We have seven games left and five are on the road. We’re at CBC and Blue Mountain next Wednesday and Saturday. Our schedule is flipped from last year when we had five-of-seven at home. We played a ton of preseason on the road, so I told the guys to treat it the same,” Harden said.