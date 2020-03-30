WENATCHEE — With the “stay home” order in place, people are still able to get out to walk or ride bikes. Some are seeing groups of mountain bikes out on the local trails, which should not be the case.
Travis Hornby is president of the Central Washington chapter of the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance. Hornby said most of the local trails are closed, like Number 2 Canyon and Squilchuck State Park.
“We can do a better job of respecting our community and fellow riders,” Hornby said. “Give safe distances. Don’t go out riding with your friends. This is not the time to do that. Ride with your close family members or ride by yourself. If you do meet people on the trail, you need to keep at least a bike length or more apart.”
Most mountain bikes are about six-feet long, so keep about bike’s length between riders. Also, this is not the time to socialize at the trailheads with an adult beverage. Hornby recommends go there, bike, and leave.
If the trailheads are too busy, come back when it is not so busy. The only trails open right now in this area are Ancient Lakes, Sage Hills and the Horse Lake trail system. The ones in the higher elevations are closed to due conditions or wildlife.
“Number 2 Canyon is closed due to wildlife habitat until April 15. Squilchuck State Park has snow and it’s too muddy and it is a State Park, which is closed. Be respectful of closures. Check before you go. Only ride with immediate family,” Hornby said.
Mountain bikers love to go in groups, but Hornby said this is the time to ride by yourself or with immediate family members. Be patient at trailheads. Give people the chance to get out of the way before you move on.
Hornby said to have some patience and respect for our fellow recreationists when the trails do open. When you encounter a hiker, get off the trail and out of the way.
“Trail etiquette for mountain biking is the uphill has the right of way, so if you are coming downhill, pull off and get out of the way, give that extra distance,” he said. “Understand that is going to happen a lot. Change your perspective in how you ride out there, giving safety to other riders and yourself. Just having that respect is super important right now.”
When trail riding resumes, Hornby said there is going to be pressure on the trails, so maybe change the times you normally go. Understand, if it is super busy, you just do go that day.
“This is when we have to make hard decisions,” he said. “Maybe personally you don’t think you’ll be affected by this, but it is not about that. It’s about you affecting others.”