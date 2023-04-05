230406-sportslocal-wildhockeyplayoff 01.jpg
Wenatchee Wild's Parker Murray skates off the ice to applause from the crowd at Town Toyota Center, being honored for scoring all four goals Wednesday night, handing Cranbrook a 4-2 loss. It's his second night in a row with a four goal performance. The win gives the Wild a 3-1 game lead in the best of seven playoff series. For more photographs of the game, go to wenatcheeworld.com.

WENATCHEE — The mantra of the postseason is always “survive and advance,” but Wenatchee Wild forward Parker Murray has done more than just survive so far in his team’s Interior Conference quarterfinal series against the Cranbrook Bucks.

One night after setting a new team record with four goals in a playoff game, Murray matched it with four more Wednesday, pushing the Wild to a 4-0 lead on the way to a 4-2 victory over the Bucks at Town Toyota Center, and helping his team climb in front three games to one in their best-of-seven series.

Wenatchee goalie Andy Vlaha gets his glove up to catch a puck during the final period of a playoff win over Cranbrook Wednesday night. He had 31 saves in the game.


