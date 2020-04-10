WENATCHEE — While many are looking forward to the opening of the No. 2 Canyon trail system on April 15, some local non-profit organizations have joined forces to spread the word about being cautious on the trail, in consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance, Run Wenatchee, Wenatchee Valley TREAD (Trails Recreation Education Advocacy and Development) and Wenatchee Valley Velo have produced a video in an effort to educate the public so the Forest Service does not close the trails.
“The Forest Service reached out and asked the recreation users to come together and try to coordinate a message so they don’t have to close those trails,” said Travis Hornby, president of the Central Washington chapter of the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance. “If we obey the COVID-19 social distancing rules, then we can keep the trails open. We put together a short video with the recreational users trying to educate people so we can keep these trails open.”
The No. 2 Canyon trail system is used by hikers, bikers and runners. Hornby said it’s the new place to go so there will be a lot of pressure there. He said they are asking people to follow the rules — don’t use the trailheads, keep social distance and don’t gather in the parking lot.
“Our push here is, let’s just be responsible,” he said. “If the trailhead is full, look for a different place to park. Try not to use the trailhead at all. Please keep your social distance. If we do just a few simple things, we can keep these trails open. Let’s all do our part. It’s just a public service message.”
All four of the recreation non-profits came together, he said, to get people to abide by the rules, so the Forest Service does not close the trails. If it gets too congested, the Forest Service and county have no other tool in their tool belt other than closure, Hornby said.
If the public does its part and does not gather in groups, then the Forest Service will keep it open, he said.
No one will be there to regulate, but Hornby said they thought about having a presence there. Ultimately they decided to do a public service announcement, and leave it up to folks to do the right thing. The PSA video is attached to this story on wenatcheeworld.com.
Leavenworth Ski Hill Mountain Bike and Hiking Trails
More and more trails are opening at the Leavenworth Ski Hill as the snow melts, according to James Munly with the Leavenworth Winter Sports Club and Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance.
“The snow has been melting slowly. But not only the melting snow, but the trails need to dry out. We’re hoping to get more trails open soon,” Munly said. “People are enjoying the opportunity to ride up here. The Forest Service has closed all the trailheads and facilities.”
Munly said people are doing a better job of keeping a social distance. A few weeks ago when the trails opened, people were dispersing onto the trail system but coming back to the parking lot and hanging out like a typical Friday afternoon.
“That’s where some of the issues were. People were forgetting those social distancing rules. Most everybody that is using the Ski Hill facility is recreating from their house. They ride up to Ski Hill and ride back,” Munly said. “Parking in the road is not the intent of the rule.”
People were parking on the road, he said, but these folks appeared to be from out of town. For the most part, it has gotten better. The Forest Service has not threatened to close down the trails, Munly said.
“We’re just trying to follow the mandate,” he said. “People need an outlet in these trying times to recreate. We’re just fearful of people abusing that, going up there and congregating. We’re aware of that and trying to discourage that. Having that outlet for our town is a bonus.”