Maverick Marvel, Wenatchee, left, and Steve Chervinskas, East Wenatchee play in the Dick Pieper Memorial 3-Wall Handball Tournament Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Dick Pieper Courts in Walla Walla Point Park. It's been almost 30 years since a handball tournament has been held during the Apple Blossom Festival. There are 14 people registered for the two-day event.
WENATCHEE — It had been almost 30 years since the Dick Pieper Memorial 3-Wall Handball Tournament graced the court of its namesake at Walla Walla Point Park on Friday.
The event honored Dick Pieper — a former longtime sports editor for the Wenatchee World and handball player — with a two-day handball tournament organized in a round-robin fashion.
Mike Fabian, a certified handball instructor and co-organizer of the 2023 tournament, along with Larry Cordes, attracted 14 handball players, many from the area, to register for the event and though the weather all week teased a beautiful weekend, it turned its ugly head, blocking the sun, dropping the temperature, and conjuring a stiff breeze.
It wasn’t enough to dampen spirits or quality competition.
“It went really well,” Fabian said. “Everyone showed up but one. It was a little chilly but it wasn’t bad.”
The only thing that could put a hamper on the tournament is rain. A wet court causes injuries.
Friday was set up as only a mixer and a warmup for the main event on Saturday, but with enough of the competitors present, they were able to get a full round in before the day was over.
“There was some good handball,” Fabian said. “Everyone had a good time.”
Saturday’s matches start at 9 a.m. where they will finish the round-robin portion and continue into the championship rounds.
“Hopefully, after the tournament, when these guys go back to their home courts they’ll spread the word,” Fabian said.
