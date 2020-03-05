EVERETT — The WVC women advanced to the Elite Eight after blowing out Tacoma Thursday morning at Everett Community College. But the Knights will put their title defense on pause after the NWAC announced it was suspending the rest of the tournament indefinitely as a result of a weekend-long closure to sterilize the campus.
Everett Community College president Daria Willis made the decision shortly after noon on Thursday, closing the campus as a precautionary measure against coronavirus (also known as COVID-19), which has spread throughout Snohomish County and other parts of the state.
“Out of an abundance of caution, I closed Everett Community College at noon (Thursday) for cleaning,” Willis said in a statement on the school’s web site. “All classes are canceled and all offices are closed. The closure will continue through Sunday.”
“I made this decision today in conjunction with the President’s Policy Group after the update provided today by Snohomish County and Snohomish Health District to take proactive steps to protect the health of our entire community.”
Initially, Willis’ statement dictated the tournament would continue as scheduled but participation would be limited to athletes, coaches and tournament officials.
But that notion was scrapped after NWAC followed up with its statement.
“A short while ago the NWAC was notified that Everett Community College closed down the campus effective immediately. The NWAC in conjunction with Everett Community College has suspended the NWAC men’s and women’s championship tournament.”
Only three of the eight games were played on Thursday, while the men’s tournament was scheduled to begin on Saturday.
The NWAC will need to search for a new host — one that can accommodate both the men’s and women’s games — but as far as rescheduling, nothing has been hammered out yet.
At least for now, teams can either head home or sit and wait.
WVC faces Mt. Hood whenever the tournament picks back up.