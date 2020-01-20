Women
WENATCHEE — On paper, these two teams might look similar. Both have fairly comparable conference and overall records but if you didn’t know that going into the game Saturday afternoon you wouldn’t have believed it when the Knights knocked out the Spokane Sasquatch with ease, winning 69-39.
“It was a good win,” said Wenatchee Valley Women’s Head Coach Rachel Bromiley-Goetz. “We’ve been really working on pursuing those loose balls to snag up additional possessions. Those loose balls were a huge focus for us.”
The Knights had a strong first quarter. They pulled down rebounds and denied penetration, forcing Spokane to settle for mid-range to deep shots that they’d rarely hit. Wenatchee was the first on the board when Natalie Andreas faked a pass to center, drove baseline and finished with a reverse 2-0.
This put into motion an initial 16-0 run that went up until the last 13.5 seconds of the quarter when Spokane finally broke the lid off the rim with a pair of free-throws 16-2. That’s all it would have been but because of a mental lapse in the final 0.7 seconds of play, the Knights fouled Spokane on a half-court buzzer-beater that didn’t fall. Spokane hit one of the three free-throws to make it 16-3.
“The foul at the end wasn’t anything critical but it was a critical learning moment for us,” said Goetz.
Wenatchee strayed away from what made them so effective in the first quarter and it made the second quarter much more balanced like when, after a series of rebounding blunders, Spokane’s Tori Ivins was able to put back a second-chance opportunity to reduce the lead 20-7.
Despite this, Wenatchee never gave up a portion of their lead and finished out the half with energy when Madelyn Godwin, with one second left, drove to the basket and released a floater before the buzzer 31-17.
“Rebounding and allowing middle penetration brought Spokane back in,” said Goetz. “We put them on the free-throw line 14 times in the first half and only two in the second. That was that second quarter difference.”
Wenatchee was back in the groove again throughout the second half holding Spokane to just seven points in the third quarter to their 19. They stretched the lead when Cariann Kunkel initiated a little handoff at the top of the key to Andreas who drove and finished the play 37-20. And again, at the end of the quarter, when they found Kiersten Boyack in the post where she finished her shot after a quick transition 50-24.
“We’ve had games where the third-quarter lull has killed us,” said Goetz. “And we made sure that didn’t happen tonight. In the fourth, we had an opportunity to get the bench in and they were able to maintain the lead and keep us where we needed to be.”
To get things going early in the final quarter Kiara Steen chucked a full-court pass over the defense to Godwin who finished the play with a lay-in 52-26. Shortly after, Kunkel and Andreas had a give-and-go moment when Kunkel fed the ball to Andreas in the post who returned the favor after she cut backdoor on her defender and finished the play 56-26.
But Spokane still had some fight in them when Allie Parnell went 2-2 behind the arc and 3-3 from the field but it was never quite enough.
Wenatchee was dominant converting 24 points off turnovers and, after getting everyone some playing time, 27 points from the bench.
Godwin led Wenatchee with 17 points and 9 rebounds. Chasity Spady came off the bench and added 15 points and Kunkel finished with 10 points and 7 rebounds. Spokane’s Faith Adams and Allie Parnell added 12 points apiece.
Men
Undefeated Spokane gives Knights a nailbiter of a loss in OT
WENATCHEE — The Knights, who have been off to a great start, have shown why they belong at the top of their conference even after a tough loss to undefeated North Idaho, earlier in the week, when Saturday evening they took on the only other undefeated team in their conference, the Spokane Sasquatch, and nearly won. Wenatchee held a small lead throughout the game up until the final three minutes when, after a battle, the game was sent into overtime where Spokane finally took the victory 75-69.
From tipoff, both teams showed great intensity on defense. But Wenatchee was the first on the board when Nian Allen fed Rayquan Everett behind the arc who sunk the three with only a couple seconds on the shot clock 3-0. From this moment until the final three minutes of regular play Wenatchee held the lead. Wenatchee made short work of Spokane’s press when Malik Parsons went coast-to-coast and finished the play at the rim 11-6.
Everett would create for his teammates like when he found Abdul Abdullah in the post after he spun and cut on his defender 23-17. Or, after backing down his own defender into the paint, Everett would hit a mid-range jumper after spinning off his defender 27-19.
“We got the ball inside well,” said Wenatchee Valley Men’s Head Coach Jeremy Harden. “Our bigs got inside and our guards got them the ball. We played inside and out.”
Wenatchee led by as much as eight in the first half and had the opportunity to stretch it more but at times struggled to finish contested shots in the paint. But with six minutes left Spokane showed why they too are at the top of their conference and went on a 13-7 run before halftime to reduce the deficit to two 34-32.
The second half was another battle but Wenatchee was composed and slowly stretched the lead to nine after Allen hit a free-throw halfway through the quarter 52-43. They held Spokane scoreless for over five minutes.
Spokane must have been bottling it up because, for nearly the next seven minutes, Spokane went on a 14-4 run that culminated in a lead change with three and a half minutes left in the game after Austin White hit a big three 57-56.
“Spokane was sitting on the zone all night,” said Harden. “They know our three-point liability but we didn’t always put our guys in the best position to be successful.”
Just 45 seconds later Joseph Lowe hit his own big three to tie it up 59-59. But here is where the game was decided—free-throws. From this point on, with less than a minute and 20 seconds left, each team would match the other to either tie the game or, in Spokane’s case, take the lead but the difference being Spokane hit 4-4 free-throws while Wenatchee hit only 2-6.
If Wenatchee had hit their free-throws with the accuracy they had in the first half, 90 percent, the game was theirs, instead their efficiency dipped by almost half to 46.7 percent.
With 19 seconds left Wenatchee dismantled a near game-ending inbound play by Spokane when Everett pulled down a rebound and was fouled. Wenatchee was down by one 63-62 and with Everett at the line, and an opportunity to take the lead, he was only able to hit one of the two to tie and sent the game to overtime.
“The game came down to made free-throws,” said Harden. “We missed nine in the game. We had a chance to put them away and we just didn’t knock them down. The offense got stagnant late and we just weren’t knocking down shots.”
Again, they battled. With another two lead changes and a tie, it looked like Wenatchee could eke out the win but, again, Spokane knocked down their free-throws and were able to stretch their lead to six before the final buzzer.
Parsons led Wenatchee with 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals while Everett added 12 points and 6 rebounds. Spokane’s Jaron Williams had 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 steals and Garrett White added 18 points and 6 rebounds.