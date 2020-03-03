EVERETT — The 2020 Northwest Athletic Conference basketball playoffs begin this week at Everett Community College. The Wenatchee Valley College women are the defending N-WAC champs.
The WVC women made a magical run through the tournament last year. In the first game, they beat Clackamas 71-48. In the quarterfinals, the Knights won 87-75 over Peninsula. In the semifinals, WVC won a close game over Lane, 84-81. In the championship game, WVC beat Umqua 74-70 to claim the first WVC title for the women since 1981.
This year, the Knights (11-5, 20-9) are the second seed from the N-WAC east division. Walla Walla was the east champ at 15-1 in conference and 26-2 overall. The Warriors are number two in the coaches poll heading into the tournament.
Unbeaten Umpqua (14-0, 27-0) in the top-ranked team. WVC opens the tournament on Thursday at 8 a.m. against the west division’s number three team, Tacoma (9-5, 12-14).
The Knights are averaging 69.8 points per game on offense and giving up 57.3 points on defense. WVC is one of the top rebounding teams in the conference at 30.6 per game.
The top scorer for the Knights is sophomore Chasity Spady at 16.3 points per game. Sophomore Cariann Kunkel averages 12.8 points per game. Freshman Natalie Andreas leads the team in rebounding at 9.2 per game.
The entire tournament is loser out. Should the Knights win on Thursday, they would play in the quarterfinals on Friday at 1 p.m. against either Mt. Hood (10-6, 18-10) or Whatcom (12-2, 21-8). The semifinals are on Saturday, March 14 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. with the championship on Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m.
For the men, the tournament seems wide open since the defending champions, North Idaho is not eligible for the next three seasons. Had they been eligible, North Idaho would have won the N-WAC east at 16-0, 28-1.
As it is, the second-place team, Spokane (13-3, 23-6), is the top seed from the east. The Wenatchee Valley College Knights are the two seed from the east. WVC was 12-4 in conference and 24-5 overall.
The Knight men open the playoffs at ECC on Saturday at 10 p.m. against the number three seed from the south, Portland (11-5, 15-10). The final men’s basketball poll heading into the tournament has Clackamas as number one at 13-1, 24-2. Everett is second at 11-2, 24-4. North Idaho is third. Spokane is fifth.
The Knights averaged 83.2 points per game this season. while giving up 72.1 points per game. WVC shot 41 percent from the field, 30.8 from three and 67.8 from the free-throw line. The Knights averaged 28.7 rebounds per game.
Sophomore Malik Parsons, who led the N-WAC in scoring last year, averaged 21.4 points per game this season. Freshman Isaac Jones led the Knights in rebounding at 7.9 per game. Sophomore Abdul Abdullah averaged 7.7 rebounds per game.
Jones was second in conference in field goal percentage at 63.7.
Should the Knights win on Saturday, they would play again on Sunday at 7 p.m. against either Peninsula (9-5, 20-7) or Lower Columbia (13-1, 25-4). The N-WAC semifinals are at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 15. The finals are at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 15.