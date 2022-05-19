Even though he’s played in just 37 soccer matches over his four-year high school career, Tyler Wisen is the best forward to don a Wenatchee uniform in the past 30 years.
That’s what head coach Dennis Tronson, who’s coached at Wenatchee since 1992, said this week following Wenatchee’s 1-nil win over Tahoma — in which Wisen scored the game’s only goal.
“He’s just continued to grow and evolve as a player,” Tronson said Wednesday. “He’s gone from constantly looking to take guys one-on-one to finding other players and he’s recorded seven assists this year. He’s the best forward to play at Wenatchee not only because he scores goals, but because of everything else he does on the field. He could play every position and be the best player at that position; he’s just a natural goal-scorer. The compliment (Eastmont head coach) Vidal (Hurtado) said was that he can lull you to sleep and then wake up and all of a sudden two or three balls are in the back of the net.”
That’s happened on more than one occasion. Wisen has 24 goals in 18 matches this season, shattering the previous school scoring record set by Luis Navarrete. And with the Panthers advancing to Saturday’s second round of the state tournament, Wisen’s season total is still ongoing.
In what amounts to really two full seasons, Wisen has an astounding 41 goals.
“This is my 31st year and I remember when the scoring record was seven goals,” Tronson said. “If he had a full season last year with that group of boys, he could have had more considering he scored 13 goals in 11 games. You’re averaging over a goal per game at that point and that’s the level he is at. Teams double- and triple-team him, but I think a lot of his offense is driven by his partnership with Marcos (Bravo) as well. It’s just a marking nightmare for opponents; pick your pain.”
Wisen and Bravo have been strung together like shoelaces since they were brought up from the reserve team as freshmen to play the final eight games on varsity. In last season’s truncated 11-game season, the pair were unstoppable and this season it’s been no different. The pair have unmatched chemistry.
What’s interesting is that neither play on the same club team together, nor even in the same league. The only time they get to play with one another is during the high school season.
“It’s difficult at the beginning, but once we have it, it’s really strong,” Wisen said of his connection with Bravo. “We just have mutual respect for each other, and we know one another’s boundaries and capabilities. Playing up top with him is great; I think we complement each other’s playing styles really well and that helps a ton because we’re two different players. We know at the end of the day, we just want to win and help the team win.”
Win they have. Since prep sports returned last spring, the Panthers have lost only two games, none at home — where Wenatchee hasn’t lost since 2019 — and Wisen has been one of the best players in the state.
He said he teased Navarrete after passing his scoring record. But Wisen also shaped much of the credit onto his teammates who set him up, calling the record more of a team achievement than an individual mark. He’s right to an extent; he relies on his teammates to control the midfield and feed him balls up top. But it’s also modest. Wisen has created more than a few spectacular goals this season.
“We don’t want players to be the best in any match; we want players to say they want to be their best on that given night,” Tronson said. “That is what Tyler tries to work for, just to be his best on every game night and bring his best to every training session. If he scores, great. If he doesn’t score but a teammate does and we win, that’s great as well. He’s the face of the program because he’s the type of player that everyone wants to emulate. Just the way he carries himself, it has had a massive impact on the freshmen and sophomores watching our games.”
Wisen is committed to playing at Whitworth University next year. He said if the opportunity for him to play professionally arose, he wouldn’t look past it but his end goal with soccer is to leverage it into a career as a pediatrician.
Wenatchee faces Issaquah Saturday in the second round after the Eagles defeated Puyallup 4-3 on penalty kicks on Wednesday night. If the Panthers win, that sets up a potential matchup with Skyline, who handed Wenatchee a 7-2 loss in April.
“Our struggle at Skyline was rough,” Wisen said. “To go over there and lose 7-2 was demoralizing, but it was early in the season and that’s not us. Everyone wants a rematch.”
Win on Saturday and it might come to fruition in the Final Four.