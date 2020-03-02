WENATCHEE – There wasn’t a whole lot of debate as to who was going to come away victorious between the Cashmere girls and Nooksack Valley this past Saturday.
Cashmere (21-0) came in ranked as the No. 1 team in the state and dominated from start to finish. The Bulldogs got up by double-digits early and kept their foot on the gas as star senior Hailey Van Lith dropped 32 points, outscoring the entire Pioneers team, grabbed eight rebounds and led Cashmere to a 61-26 regional win at Wenatchee High School.
The win advances the Bulldogs into the state quarterfinals, where they will face the winner of Meridian (15) and Anne Wright (7) Thursday in the SunDome.
Van Lith was impressive, but she also got help from her teammates. Nine other girls got a basket – Riley Johnson and Jalynn Darnell led the way with six points each – and the Bulldogs man-defense was stifling, holding the Pioneers under double-digit points in each quarter; including just four in the third.
“We got a good jump on both sides of the ball,” Cashmere head coach Brent Darnell said. “I thought we were hungry and aggressive offensively and defensively. I was very pleased.”
Despite coming off a two-week layoff, the Bulldogs were ready to go off the jump and put the Pioneers away early. Cashmere went on an 8-0 run to start the game and held a 17-point lead by the end of the quarter, with Van Lith scoring 14.
The Pioneers just had no answer for Van Lith, who either got the rack with ease or drew three defenders and dished to an open teammate.
“She played a complete game,” Darnell said of Van Lith. “She rebounded well and when she’s hitting her jump shots she is a nightmare to guard. I mean, she is anyway, but her pull-up jumper was tough on Saturday. And even when we took her out, I thought Riley Johnson did a great job of running the point, attacking the basket and getting everyone involved. It’s a balanced effort when you get 10 girls scoring in a game.”
Cashmere bumped its lead to 20 in the second and then cruised through the final half, with Van Lith on the bench resting for a good chunk.
Overall, the result was a best-case scenario for Cashmere, who only built momentum as they head into the state tournament as the clear front-runner to win the title.
“Obviously you want to be playing your best basketball on both sides of the ball around this time,” Darnell said. “But we’ve been pretty consistent all year long. We held Nooksack under 30, which is our team goal – a feat Cashmere has accomplished 11 times this season – and the girls are still buying in defensively. This is the best time of the year. We’re excited to get over there and play.”
The Bulldogs will practice Wednesday morning before heading down to Yakima to watch Anne Wright and Meridian play Wednesday evening. Cashmere tips off on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Cashmere will play one game a day, with the state championship (potentially) Saturday night.
Highlights: Cashmere – Hailey Van Lith (32 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal), Riley Johnson (6 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists), Jalynn Darnell (6 points, 2 rebounds), Grace Erdmann (3 points, 6 rebounds).