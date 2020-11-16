WENATCHEE — Open coaching for winter sports, originally scheduled to begin this week, was put on hold Monday after Gov. Jay Inslee on Sunday announced a four-week set of restrictions due to rapidly rising COVID-19 rates around the state.
All indoor activities and games are prohibited for youth and adult sports until at least Monday, Dec. 14. Outdoor activities are still permitted for intra-team practices, with facial coverings required for coaches, volunteers and players at all times.
Indoor practices have been canceled for:
- Volleyball
- Boys and girls basketball
- Boys and girls swim and dive
- Cheer
- Dance
- Wrestling
- Bowling
With a new set of restrictions in place and COVID-19 cases increasing, there's no guarantee a winter prep sports season will take place. At least for now, winter sports are still set to begin on Dec. 28.
The WIAA Executive Board is meeting on Tuesday to discuss whether or not a change to the modified schedule is needed, given that some sports (basketball, wrestling) are classified as high-risk and others (bowling, gymnastics) as moderate-risk.
Neither can hold competitions or league games until counties improve considerably. For moderate sports, the new case rate needs to sit between 25-75 per 100,000 over a 14-day period. High-risk sports can’t return until the new case rate sinks below 25 per 100,000. Chelan County currently has a rate of 554.4 per 100,000 over the last two weeks, and Douglas County is at 481.2.
One of the options rumored to be on the table in Tuesday’s meeting would lump football, basketball, wrestling, boys swim and dive, gymnastics and bowling in the same spring season, beginning April 26. In that scenario, cross country, girls swim and dive, volleyball and girls soccer would begin Dec. 28.