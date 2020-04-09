If daily-life was restored to normal, standing on a dewy tee box shortly after sunrise Thursday morning, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player would have continued their annual tradition as “Honorary Starters” and pounded a pair of drives into the green abyss, officially commencing the 2020 Masters.
Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and the other PGA greats would be traversing the lush hallowed grounds of Augusta National as you read this.
But of course, none of those things happened (or are happening) due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No cameras will pan to the majestic par-fives or blooming azaleas this weekend. No hole-in-ones to savor. No Tiger-roars will be heard, and no golfer will slip on the coveted green jacket and step into Butler Cabin to chat with Jim Nantz — at least until November.
For the first time in the tournaments’ 86-year history, it will be played two weeks prior to Thanksgiving and compete with both the NCAA and NFL. Conditions should be a little chillier and the scenery might look a little different, but given that it’s safe, there will be a 2020 Masters Tournament.
But for now, Masters week is just ... another week. Which sucks, honestly.
Masters week, for those non-links-lovers, is cherished in the golfing community like none other. There is a reason ESPN starts previewing the tournament in January. It’s the only major held in the same location and it’s often considered the start of the real PGA season — since most tournaments in the lead-up are often viewed as tune-ups. But it’s the lore of the entire tournament that is treasured most.
The Masters, a fixture of American sports for nearly the last century, is a beacon of hope and inspiration for every amateur and slice-heavy golfer out there; all share the same dream that they might one day be allowed the opportunity to tee one up or walk the same pristinely-cut fairways.
Scotland has St. Andrews. France has Le Golf National. We have Augusta, the quaint, private winter course nestled just across from the South Carolina border.
Anyone can walk on and play Pebble Beach, St. Andrews, or Torrey Pines — often considered three of the best public courses — most days out of the year, it’s just expensive. Not Augusta, arguably the most prestigious and private golf course in the country.
The only way a non-member can play are:
- Cover the tournament and win the media-lottery to play the first Monday after Championship Sunday.
- Play college golf at a nearby school.
- Become a caddie.
- Wait for one of the 700 volunteer slots to open up, which is a rarity, and apply.
That’s it. Those are the only public avenues that lead to Augusta. Membership is extended by invitation only and is kept close to 300, according to an article Golf World magazine published in 2009. Only the rich-and-elite gain privilege to call themselves members.
All of that mystique feeds into the general intrigue that surrounds the course.
The closest most of us will ever come to Augusta is watching on TV. So, it’s difficult with golf courses beckoning, to miss out on all the tradition.
Masters week is typically a pivot point for many of us looking forward to warmer weather, longer days, and having more time to work on our back-swing. But this is a much different year. Hopefully, the Masters can help usher us into a normal holiday season.
Wenatchee World sports reporter Zach Johnson began golfing at age 10 and worked in the cart-barn at one of his neighborhood courses for two summers during college. He currently carries a 12-handicap.