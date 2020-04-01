WENATCHEE — Runners and athletes both in the Wenatchee Valley and around the world are getting creative in ways to stay active while sheltering-in-place.
In France, a runner named Elisha Nochomovitz made national headlines last week after he completed the equivalent of a marathon (26.2 miles) on his 23-foot apartment balcony.
Nochomovitz, who lives in Toulouse — which is under a strict shelter-in-place order — was training for a marathon before the pandemic swept through the country and wanted to stay active. Keeping at a ginger pace, Nochomovitz ran 3,009 laps and finished in six hours and 48 minutes.
Tuesday, an American ultra-runner named Jamil Coury live-streamed himself running a makeshift marathon of his own, Rhyer said. Coury coned off a 30-foot by 30-foot square on a helipad on the roof of his office building in Phoenix and completed the 26.2 miles (or 1,563 laps) in just under six hours.
While there isn’t any hint of a Wenatchee resident necessarily going to those lengths, RunWenatchee’s Joel Rhyner shared that one runner: Ray Sharp, 60, has run 70-miles a week each of the past three weeks as he tries to stay fit through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some runners have turned their living room into a personal workout studio, following along with online workout or yoga classes.
Others have hit the trails, including the Apple Capital Recreation Loop, Sage Hills and Jacobson Preserve, which have been loaded with runners daily.
Rhyner said that he rides his Peloton, which he called a life-saver, or works out in a small personal gym he has set up in his garage if he isn’t able to get out for a run.
In a moment like this, people need to stay active to keep both their mental and physical health intact.
To help support that end, RunWenatchee started a Social-Distancing challenge on Monday; where participants set a fitness goal and then track each exercise on a Google spreadsheet they shared on their Facebook page.
Participants could either run, walk, bike, hike, lift, or do yoga and earn a point for each exercise – earning up to six points each week. The challenge is open to everyone.
People interested can sign up at: facebook.com/pg/RunWenatchee/posts/?ref=page_internal.
“It encourages running, cross-training and things like that,” said Rhyner, RunWenatchee’s race director and co-founder. “It’s just a fun way to keep people motivated. You can run on your treadmill or run on your balcony if you want, that still counts.”
Though entries are down 90 percent across the country, as many events either get canceled or pushed to September, Running USA released a note predicting a “Running Boom” once the COVID-19 pandemic abates. And Rhyner agrees.
“That’s definitely going to happen, I think people will have a lot of pent up energy to get out and race,” Rhyner said. “We pushed Horse Lake to September 19, Bloomsday is on Sept. 20 and Boston is set to take place (Sept. 14), creating a new fall Patriots’ Day. But there should be an uptick in race participation in the fall — hinged on when we’re given the all-clear.”
Potentially high-unemployment numbers might have an effect on the number of event-participants as well, Rhyner said.
“Running is relatively inexpensive compared to other sports but if you don’t have a job, everything is expensive,” Rhyner said. “I think that uncertainty will play into it a little bit but what I think will happen is communities will rally and both 5K’s and 10K’s will sprout up. And that is the grassroots of running. Just a simple $20 to $25 entry and a T-shirt; if it supports a good local cause, everyone is happy.”
Trailheads on federal lands are closed state-wide, which could affect runners training for various trail-runs, but Wenatchee residents are fortunate enough to have a handful of trailheads, including both Sage Hills and Jacobson Preserve at their disposal.
The Red Devil, set for June 6, is still on at the moment Rhyner said.
If trail-running doesn’t sizzle your bacon though, the Apple Loop is always available for a leisure run along the river. Or get creative; map out a track in your backyard and run a 5K around your yard.
“There’s some crazy stuff people are doing to stay fit and keep running,” Rhyner said.