WENATCHEE — It’s never a good sign when a team has to bring in its third pitcher less than two innings into the game.
But then again, the Panthers didn’t give the Wildcats much of a choice Friday night in their district playoff game.
Wenatchee was dialed in at the dish and put up a five-spot in the first two innings against Michael Singleton and Tyson Mauseth, forcing Eastmont head coach Darren Hoff to give the early hook until settling on Logan Schneider.
“The five-spot definitely helps to start the game off on the right foot,” Wenatchee head coach Josh Ervin said after the 6-1 win. “It also helped Tyler (Schuyleman) settle in on the mound.”
Aside from a slight hiccup in the fourth, Schuyleman dominated. The senior did a nice job of mixing up his pitches and tossed a complete game while striking out six Wildcats. He looked like an ace.
“That’s what you expect out of your senior pitcher coming into a district playoff game,” Ervin said. “There’s ‘in the zone’ and then Tyler Schuyleman on the hill today. He absolutely dominated.”
The Panthers got their offense going early with Hayden Schooler driving in four runs off a double in the first inning and a single in the second. Preston Brownlee drove in the Panther's other run on a ground out to second. But through the first two innings, Wenatchee racked up six hits, including a perfect bunt by Connor Christensen that rolled between the third baseman and pitcher — which loaded the bases.
Ultimately, it was just a nightmare start for the Wildcats, who were unable to dig themselves out of the five run hole. The only time they got to Schuyleman was in the fourth inning after Jett Lewallen led off with a double and was driven in by Kellen Leonard on the next at-bat. The Wildcats loaded the bases after Schneider walked and Sam Klinkenberg hit a single but they stranded all three runners.
Panthers’ shortstop Isaac England made a pair of outstanding plays in the field, including a diving catch on a check-swing blooper that ended the fourth inning and saved a run.
Wenatchee lost all three games to Eastmont in the regular season, but the Panthers won the one that mattered the most.
“Earlier in the season, we were working on a lot of things and it just takes a little bit of time to rally around the concepts and things we were teaching,” Ervin said. “We dropped three to Eastmont but that makes it special for the seniors to rally this time of the year. I’m proud of them.”
Wenatchee advances on to play West Valley tomorrow afternoon in Yakima for a ticket to regionals. First pitch is at 1 p.m.