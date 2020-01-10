WENATCHEE — Emily Redman and Kristina Blauman combined for 24 points and 14 rebounds, Missy Bennett drained three 3-pointers and the Wenatchee Panthers won their second straight game, beating the Eastmont Wildcats 54-46 Friday night at Town Toyota.
The first quarter wasn’t pretty — the Panthers committed nine turnovers alone — but the seniors, led by Redman, Bennett, Mady Peters and Olivia Ramirez took charge over the final 24 minutes and the Panthers made a complete reversal.
Wenatchee held Eastmont to just five points in the second quarter, erasing a seven-point deficit and taking a four-point lead into the half.
“The turnovers were killing us,” Wenatchee head coach Pat Loftus said. “We did not start the game how we wanted to and had some lowed in the third, but I thought the seniors stepped up and as a whole, they showed some grit in the second half. They were determined to go out and win and did what they needed to.”
Eastmont was able to keep it close in the third, thanks in part to Jayden Brown, who finished with a game-high 22 points, four steals and seven rebounds. But Wenatchee’s Redman came alive in the second half, scoring all 12 of her points over the final 16 minutes.
It seemed whenever Wenatchee needed a bucket, Redman, Bennett or Blauman obliged.
“(Emily) is a natural ball player and has a pretty stroke,” Loftus said. “She was coming off a one-point game and asked, ‘what should I do differently?’ I said, ‘shoot more,’ so I guess that was good coaching.”
Redman got hot, but so did Bennett, who drained two key 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and finished with 11.
“Our seniors pulled it together, and I’m proud of all of them,” Loftus said.
Brown did her best to keep the Wildcats within striking distance, but they were unable to string together a run. Sophomore Annelise Bauman chipped in nine points but no other Wildcat finished with more than three points.Both teams are back at it Saturday with the Wildcats traveling down to play Davis and Wenatchee hosting Ike.
Tipoff in both games is at 5:45 p.m.
“Ike has three good ballplayers, so that will be a tough game,” Loftus said. “We’ll enjoy this one tonight and be ready for Ike. We just got to keep on this trajectory.”
At (1-7), Eastmont has a big stretch over the next two weeks and will try to make a run with six league games over the next two weeks.