Girls
CASHMERE — It was not a normal night in the Ron Doane Gymnasium when the Cashmere girls basketball team met Omak for the third time this season. A little over two weeks ago, an NBA legend and his daughter graced the small town to watch Cashmere’s star Hailey Van Lith play and offer the Bulldogs some words of wisdom.
Just two days before Tuesday’s game the world learned of the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant, his young daughter Gianna, and seven others in an unthinkable accident. The gravity of that event weighed heavily on everyone, but none more than Van Lith, who had come to personally know the legend and his daughter.
Before the game began, Van Lith felt compelled to write a tribute to the Bryants and her moving words were read to a packed crowd, earning her applause before everyone observed 24 (Bryant’s jersey number) seconds of silence to honor those that passed.
“I think it was a bit of an emotional start to the game when we read the tribute to Kobe and his daughter Gigi and the other victims,” said Cashmere Girls Head Coach Brent Darnell.
So, needless to say, and understandably so, maybe the mind of every Bulldog wasn’t on basketball. And in the first quarter, it showed. The Bulldogs came out a little flat.
Omak began by pocketing an early steal. Cashmere responded with a steal of their own that ultimately led to Van Lith’s first bucket 2-0. The Bulldogs built to an elastic five-point lead. The several times this quarter they stretched to that margin, Omak would snap back and narrow the deficit.
That was until 1:25 left in the quarter, down one, Omak’s Taya Mendoza stepped to the free-throw line, and with two shots and a chance for the lead, she hit both of her free-throws for the lead 13-12.
Cashmere’s Grace Hammond wouldn’t have it and hit a three to regain the lead just 15 seconds later 15-13. But Omak had another trick up their sleeve when Trinity Fjellman found Aaliyah Marchand in the corner, behind the arc, and she knocked it down to end the quarter and took the lead 16-15.
“We had to switch some things up defensively,” said Darnell. “We weren’t talking and communicating very well. I didn’t like what we were in.”
The Bulldogs found themselves in a position they were unfamiliar with—losing. But perhaps after the first quarter, they reflected briefly on what Bryant said during his visit. Something he is most known for. His mentality. Because a switch was flipped and the Bulldogs found a whole other gear and went on a barrage that lasted two complete quarters and equaled an incredible 44-3 run.
Many Bulldogs contributed during this run. Van Lith hit threes, drove the ball and Hammond was right behind her. Their defense smothered and forced turnovers that almost always lead to points like when Van Lith stole the ball with 42 seconds left in the second quarter, drove coast-to-coast, finished a contested lay-in, was fouled and hit the free-throw 36-17. She hit two more before halftime 38-19.
The third quarter was no different. Riley Johnson got in the mix when she stole the ball in back-to-back plays and finished the last with a three 53-19. Just 10 seconds later Grace Erdmann did something similar when she stole the ball near half court, drove to the basket, finished the shot, was fouled and hit her free-throw 56-19.
“We did what we do best. Defend. Rebound. And run,” said Darnell. “We executed pretty well against their 1-3-1 zone. That’s something we’ve spent a lot of time on. Learning how to attack and where to shoot. We forced 28 turnovers. I’m really pleased with how we finished.”
The Bulldogs finished strong and earned their bench some playing time. It was a fitting tribute to the legacy of Black Mamba and Mambacita.
“Hailey (Van Lith) was great, obviously, and Grace Hammond shot the ball well,” said Darnell.
Van Lith led Cashmere with 29 points, 8 steals, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists. Hammond added 13 points, and 3 assists while Erdmann finished with 8 points and 5 steals. Millie Brunner also had 8 points. Omak’s Fjellman finished with 6 points.
Cashmere is undefeated at 9-0 in league and 17-0 overall. Omak falls to 5-4 and 10-7 overall.
Cashmere plays Okanogan at home on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 5:45 p.m.
Boys
Bulldogs bookend battle to oust Omak for sixth straight win
CASHMERE — The two times these teams have met this season, the Cashmere and Omak boys basketball teams, the Bulldogs have fought late for a five-point win. Both teams have been on a winning streak but every game is a battle with these two and Tuesday night was no different when the Bulldogs fought to a 14-point victory 58-44.
“You look at our record and you might think it’s been easy,” said Cashmere Boys Head Coach Levi Heyen. “It hasn’t been easy. It's a dog fight every single time.”
The Bulldogs wasted no time when Nate Phillips drove through the Omak defense and finished a lay-in 2-0. Omak answered shortly after to tie the game 2-2. Brooks Elliott regained the lead when he hit a free-throw and on the next offensive play pulled down a rebound and put it back for two 5-2.
After Nate and Sam Phillips each hit a three they had built themselves a comfortable lead with three and a half minutes left in the quarter. But just before the end Omak showed they had some fight left in them when Jovan Mercado stole the ball and passed up the court to Jaren Boyd who finished the play with 40 seconds left 16-7.
The second quarter was a little different. Omak showed why they are near the top of the league when Reilly Davis dribbled around his defender, faked a pass, and hit a short jumper 16-9. This began an 8-4 run for the Pioneers, chopping away at that nine-point deficit and finally brought it to four with a minute left in the half when Tre Marchand pulled down an offensive rebound and put it back while getting fouled. He hit the free-throw to make it 27-23 going into halftime.
“I think we had some defensive lapses at the end of the second quarter and Omak went on a run,” said Heyen. “We didn’t take care of the ball well in the third quarter either. Credit to Omak. They are a very good basketball team. They are ranked number nine in the RPI. They play physical. They play tough defense.”
The third quarter was another close battle. Omak got within two when Reilly Davis stole the ball, went coast-to-coast and finished a contested lay-in 29-27. Cashmere answered when Nate Phillips hit a three off of an in-bound play 32-27.
Then on the next possession, Asher Neuneker drove past his defender under the basket and when an Omak defender came to help, he delivered a wrap-around pass to Alberts for two 34-27.
Nate Philips hit a three to increase the lead to 10 at 37-27. That set off a 10-0 run for Omak in the final three and a half minutes to tie the game 37-37 but Sam Phillips found Alberts under the basket who finished the play with 2 seconds left and the lead 39-27.
“Before the fourth quarter, I told them to take care of the basketball and get stops,” said Heyen.
Unfortunately for Omak, like the first quarter, Cashmere lit up and tightened their defense in the final quarter outscoring Omak 19-7, in spite of their suffocating two-man on-the-ball defense, to take their biggest lead yet and the win.
“I’m pretty happy with the first and fourth quarters. I am very happy with our defense,” said Heyen. “We had to really work to hold Tre Marchand to 12. Our defense keeps us in these games and once our offense gets clicking we can kind of pull away. The three times we’ve played it has come down to the end.”
Sam Phillips led Cashmere with 22 points and Nate Phillips finished with 18. Carter Alberts added 12. Omak’s Tre Marchand finished with 12 points and Davis added 11.
“I am very happy with our defense,” said Heyen. “And how hard our guys are playing. I couldn’t be more proud of these guys. We have a great environment here.”
Cashmere is undefeated at 9-0 in league and 13-3 overall. Omak falls to 5-4 in league and 13-4 overall.
Cashmere plays La Salle at home on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m.