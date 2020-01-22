EAST WENATCHEE – With the Panthers struggling to close out frames and trailing by 70 pins early in their first game against West Valley Tuesday, it didn’t give the impression they would be able to recover in time to avenge an early-December loss to the Rams down in Yakima.
But when you have (arguably) the best high school bowler in the state as your anchor, that can make up for a lot.
Kylah Hankins, who bowls a 200 in her sleep and has been on fire of late, struck out her final six balls to roll a game-high 233. The rest of the girls followed her lead and strung together some spares to salvage their scores and top West Valley by 79 pins (783-704). Mackenzie Munro closed out nicely to finish with a 167 and Kayla Musgrove rolled a 145 after getting a pair of strikes in the 10th frame.
“We bowled really strong, especially in that first game after we were down by so many pins,” Wenatchee head coach Jeremy Anders said after the 3-2 win at Eastmont Lanes. “But we finished out strong and those last four frames went really well.”
The Panthers were able to keep the momentum going in the second game, led by Hankins, who remained dialed in after converting a (6-7-10) split in the third frame. The junior was clean throughout and rolled a 222.
“With a (455) for the day, those are numbers that you don’t see often,” Anders said of Hankins. “A 225 average over two games is phenomenal and her (6-7-10) split-conversion fired up the entire team. It’s things like those that give the team energy, which we were lacking in the first four frames.”
As a team, Wenatchee closed 12 of its first 15 frames and everyone improved on their first game score by about 20 pins.
Musgrove bowled a 165, Jaden Thompson recovered from a 115 in the first game to roll a 159 in the second and Cami Carter, making her third appearance on varsity after replacing Elisha Ferguson in the seventh frame of the first game, bowled a 142.
“Jaden came back after a rough game but in the second we were the opposite a little,” Anders said. “We started strong and then got down a little before having a strong finish. Our finishes have been strong but these slow starts will cost us eventually, so hopefully, we can get past those.”
Up two games and 142 pins on Senior Night, Anders brought in seniors (Shaye Kennedy and Ferguson) to bowl with Thompson, Musgrove and Hankins for the two Baker games. Wenatchee lost both 140-150 and 122-138, but ultimately won the match on total pins (1,873-1,757).
“We gave a chance for the seniors to bowl in the Baker games so we knew we would give up some pins there, but it’s a great victory for us heading into Thursday — against Ike,” Anders said. “The league championship will come down to that match. If we win we get to host districts, if we lose we’ll have to wait around until Tuesday.”
Eastmont (10-3) is still nipping at the Panthers heels and can seize the division with a win Tuesday against Sunnyside and a Wenatchee loss to Ike.
Districts will be held on Friday, January 31 at 11 a.m.