EAST WENATCHEE — The victory train kept chugging for both of the Wenatchee and Eastmont bowling teams Tuesday after both varsity squads took down Ellensburg and Selah in a pair of non-conference games at Eastmont Lanes.
The Panthers swept the Bulldogs (4-0), earning their 19th consecutive home victory and sixth straight, and the Wildcats won (3-1) after dropping the final Baker by four pins.
Junior Kylah Hankins, who has been a rock for Wenatchee all season, struggled by her standards, rolling a 167 and 148 in the two team games. But Jaiden Thompson picked up the slack and led the team with 175 in the first game and 191 in the second.
“Kylah and Kayla (Musgrove) struggled a little, but they had respectable games and it’s nice when the other girls can step in,” Wenatchee head coach Jeremy Anders said after the sweep. “Since it was a non-league contest we made a lot of changes and allowed some girls to bowl on varsity for the first time.”
One of those being Cami Carter, who rolled a career-high 173 in the second game.
“She’s been having some back injuries but rolled well in practice yesterday and rolled well in her first JV game, so we threw up on varsity for the second,” Anders said. “She was on top of it. It was a good time to give some of the younger bowlers a chance to experience varsity since they’ll probably be bowling there next year.”
Wenatchee held a slim pin lead through the first few frames of the, but after the Panthers converted four strikes to push the lead to triple-digits, the match was over. Wenatchee coasted through their second match, winning by nearly 200 pins, before rolling a 184 and 125 in the two Baker games.
Even with the 125 in the second Baker, Ellensburg didn’t stand a chance.
Eastmont, however, had a much tougher draw against Selah.
Head coach Christy Binge gave the girls a goal of 850 collectively — or about 170 each. They eclipsed the mark in their first game, combining for an 863 as Colby Hull (192), Brittni Hastings (189) and Katie Heinz (183) all had stellar games.
But the Wildcats sagged off in the second game as the ever-consistent Hull and Heinz, both of whom rolled Turkey’s in the first game, couldn’t find the pocket until the final frame. Hull struck out to finish with a 148 Heinz ended with a 127.
“I was proud of them after the 863, I don’t know what happened in the second game though,” Binge said. “Brittni hung right in there and so did Kate and Alivia with a 150 and 159, but not sure what happened to the others. Sometimes these things happen.”
Eastmont still won its second game by 54-pins, so the Wildcats held a comfortable lead heading into the two Baker games.
The Wildcats got off to a slow start in the first but charged back over the back half of the game to finish with a 178. Eastmont could not cover a spare though in the second Baker, causing them to lose to Selah by four pins. Both bowling teams are back at it on Thursday with Wenatchee traveling to take on Selah and Eastmont heading to Moses Lake to face the Chiefs. Wenatchee returns to Eastmont Lanes on Tuesday for their Senior Night match against West Valley. Eastmont won’t have another home match until Tuesday, January 28.