EAST WENATCHEE — Despite a three-week layoff from Big 9 competition, neither Wenatchee nor Eastmont exhibited any rust in their first match back from winter break Tuesday at Eastmont Lanes.
Bowling just two lanes apart from each other, both varsity squads took care of their business and swept the visiting Moses Lake Chiefs and West Valley Rams 4-0. For the Panthers, now alone atop the Big 9 at (7-2), it was their 18th consecutive home victory, while the Wildcats (6-3) sit one back.
Junior Kylah Hankins, who was named WIAA Bowler of the Week Monday, led the Panthers out of the anchor spot, rolling a 189 in the first game and 204 in the second. Kayla Musgrove had a nice afternoon as well, bowling a 176, 192.
“I thought we did really well with two 800 scores,” Panthers head coach Jeremy Anders said after the win. “Anytime you can get two 800 games it shows you’re clicking, and this is the right time. November is good, December, decent but you really want to be clicking in January, and I think we showed our strength.”
“Kylah was down a little in the first game but had a few bad breaks on good balls that should have been strikes and Kayla is way over her average from last year. She threw some good balls all afternoon.”
Eastmont’s Katie Heinz (178, 199) and Colby Hull (175, 157) remained consistent while Courenne Wancho bowled a team-high 188 in the first game and Jordan May — making her first appearance on varsity — rolled a 179 in the second game.
“We practiced pretty much all break, it wasn’t mandatory but they came in and I thought the girls did a good job today,” Wildcats head coach Christy Binge said. “I moved some people around and gave some opportunities to girls who hadn’t bowled on varsity before; Jordan May did a great job and we had a great last baker with a 244. If we can do that all the time it would be fantastic.”
That 244 is likely the highest baker game in the district so far this season but is also an outlier considering Eastmont bowled a 145 in the first. Of course, the goal hovers between a 155-170. Anything more is gravy.
For comparison, Wenatchee bowled a 159 and 167 in its two Baker games — which ultimately would have given Eastmont the win in total pins had the two varsity squads been bowling against one another.
But they weren’t, and ultimately neither side was really tested Tuesday, winning by 100-plus pins in three of the four scratch games.
Wenatchee travels to Sunnyside to take on the Grizzlies at Valley Lanes on Thursday while Eastmont has the rest of the week to get ready for Selah and Moses Lake next Tuesday, Thursday.
“My goal is for them to be in the top four and then go to districts and try to peak there, blow it away and go to state,” Binge said. “Only one team from the league goes to state, so we’ll have to see. We have a young team and bowling is a very mental game. On paper, we look great with the high scratch and Baker game but we’ll see the mental part of the game kick as we get deeper into the season.”
While Eastmont and Wenatchee won’t face each other until districts, they’ll share the lanes once more with Ellensburg and Selah coming to town next Tuesday. Both matches are set to start at 2 p.m.