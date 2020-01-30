CASHMERE — Make it seven. Just the night before, the Cashmere boys basketball team battled to their sixth straight win against Omak but was left a little battered and bruised. Fast-forward to the next night, Wednesday, when the Bulldogs faced the formidable La Salle Lightning, who are near the top of the talented West SCAC Conference, for a non-league matchup and won for their seventh straight, 72-50.
Cashmere got out to a quick start, scoring almost instantly when they won the tip and found Nate Phillips who drove for an easy lay-in 2-0. La Salle answered by going to their big-man, Sahil Randhawa, in the low post where he put a move on his defender and finished the play 2-2.
“The boys came out and played amazing,” said Cashmere Head Coach Levi Heyen. “They came out focused and ready to go. We wanted to see where we were against one of the top teams in the state.”
Then Brooks Elliott got their next phase going when Carter Alberts fed him the ball on a baseline cut for a bucket and the lead 4-2. This began a 10-4 run for the Bulldogs but came to a screeching halt when La Salle reciprocated and went on a 9-2 run of their own that began with two back-to-back threes and an old fashioned three-point play by Randhawa to end the quarter 15-15.
Two minutes into the second quarter, Cashmere ignited another run, this time 14-8. It began when Alberts finished his own post-move 19-17 and continued when Ty Schoening hit a very contested three-pointer with three minutes left 24-19. Elliott was a monster on the glass for the Bulldogs. He pulled down countless rebounds on both sides of the ball that created multiple second-chance opportunities.
“Brooks Elliott is one of the most underrated players in the CTL,” said Heyen.
But La Salle, pardon the pun, was lightning in transitions and caught the Bulldogs napping a number of times to fight back within three with 15 seconds left. Nate Phillips, however, quelled that surge with a little dagger before halftime when he sunk a three just before the buzzer 31-25.
“They got six points on breakaways and six points off threes,” said Heyen. “We’re playing pretty good defense and a few slip-ups from us kept the lead from getting into double digits. We played great basketball in the first six minutes of both quarters, then La Salle would go on a run in the last two.”
The Lightning started the third quarter with a spark. They went on a quick 6-0 run to get within two points 33-31 but Cashmere went on a run of their own. Their 17-6 run began with a mid-range jumper from Sam Phillips at the elbow and continued when Elliott threw a crossing pass over the defense to Reid Smith who hit the corner three and hit another on the very next play 39-31.
La Salle always had some fight in them and went on a little run of their own near the end of the quarter but it didn’t amount to much. The Bulldogs led 55-44 at the end of the quarter.
The final quarter was impressive defensively and offensively for the Bulldogs. They held the lightning to six points and got many involved offensively. Elliott found Carter Ball on a couple of back-to-back cuts, both of which he finished 61-44.
A brief surge from La Salle’s Malachy Caffrey, who finished a contested circus shot and stole the ball on the next play, may have given the Lightning a boost but was quickly quashed when Sam Phillips drew a charge on Caffrey the next play.
The game devolved mostly into free-throws after that, allowing the Bulldogs an 11-0 run to finish out the night and take the 22-point victory.
“We just had to take care of the basketball and get stops,” said Heyen. “They bore down on the defensive end. There is no scheme. Its just guys playing hard and winning one-on-one matchups and getting the rebounds. It’s nice to finish strong against a very good basketball team. I’m Feeling pretty good after tonight but we still have a lot of work to do.”
Sam Phillips led Cashmere with 23 points and Nate Phillips finished with 20. La Salle’s Sahil Randhawa finished with 13 and Dominick Saddedin added 12.
Cashmere is 9-0 in league and 14-3 overall. La Salle is 11-4 overall.
Cashmere plays Okanogan at home on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7:15 p.m.