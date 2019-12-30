WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Panther boys’ swim and dive team swam a dual meet with 2A Pullman on Saturday. Pullman has been one of the better 2A teams, but a couple of their strong swimmers did not turn out this year, according to Wenatchee Head Coach James Elwyn.
The meet was a success for the Panthers, which won 133-47. The highlight was making state qualifying times in the 200 Medley Relay and 200 Fee Relay. In the 200 Medley Relay, the team of Connor Elwyn, Christian Cutter, Lief Broxon and Ian Walsh swam 1:39.65.
In the 200 Free Relay, the team of Walsh, Elwyn, Broxon and Ben Grigsby won in a time of 1:30.39.
“We had a couple of relays qualify for state and that is one of the things we were hoping to have happen. If you can get those out of the way early in the season, it makes it easier to focus on other things,” Elwyn said. “Getting both 200 relays out of the way is nice. We have that 400 to do. A lot of times you need a bigger stage to get that one.”
Cutter won the 200 Free with a high school best time of 1:57.18. He was also second in the 500 Free in 5:27.69.
“The guy from Pullman that won the 500 got a 2A state time, which would not be a 4A state time. Pretty solid swim,” Elwyn said. “Christian and Austin (Elwyn) both got under the 5:30 mark. It would be awesome to have several guys under that this year. Those were solid.”
Jared Bucknum just missed going under one minute in the 100 Fly. Last year, Elwyn said he swam a 1:04, but this time he was 1:00.04.
Connor Elwyn made state time in the 100 Free with a time of 48.70. Ben Grigsby had a solid meet finishing second in the 100 Fly and 100 Back while swimming in the first place 200 free relay.
“Ben Grigsby continues to be a breakout performer this year. He’s a sophomore. He was on one of the state relays. He’s found himself as a sprinter this year and looks really strong,” Elwyn said.
Walsh previously made state qualifying times in the 50 and 100 Free at the Moses Lake meet. The flu bug has been going around and it hasn’t spared the swim team.
“The flu bug that has been hitting the valley has also been hitting us. It’s probably a good thing to get that out of the way now,” he said. “There have been a few boys out for a week, which is brutal. We have time to train this week and next, then we’ll be into a lot of competition for pretty much the entire month of January.”
Wenatchee has some time off, from competition anyway. Competitive swimmers typically swim nearly every day to stay sharp. The next meet is Thursday, Jan. 9 against Eastmont. On Saturday, Jan. 11, they swim in the Kentridge Invitational at the King County Aquatic Center.