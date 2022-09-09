LACEY — Eastmont football lost in another nailbiter Friday, falling to the Timberline Blazers 14-13.
The Blazers were no slouches. The first on the board, in the first quarter no less, they began the game with decent momentum 7-0.
Eastmont swung the momentum back in their favor the following quarter after Seth Stone intercepted a Blazer pass. Minutes later Gunnar Peterson ran it into the end zone for six, and Armando Farias knocked in the extra point to tie up the game just before halftime 7-7.
Halftime benefited Timberline. After receiving the kickoff to start the half, it wasn’t long before they scored their second touchdown, regaining the lead 14-7.
Eastmont responded with Colby King linking up a couple of long runs to push deep into Blazers’ territory, helping put an equalizer within reach.
Those hopes were dashed by a Blazer interception that put them on their own 10-yard line with just three minutes left in the third quarter.
The Wildcats found another gear, and regained possession after forcing the Blazers to punt. This began a slew of back and forth punting that led nowhere for anyone.
Eventually, after forcing Timberline possession to turn over on downs, Eastmont pushed deep into Blazer territory. Finally, Luke Gale threw a 25-yard pass to Adrian Ruffins for the Wildcats’ second touchdown with only a few minutes left in the game 14-13.
Eastmont gambled for the lead and went for two extra points, but were unable to convert.
Within the waning minutes the Wildcats force another punt, and try a frenzied offensive push, but were short on time, leaving them with a near win not unlike last week’s game.
Eastmont’s record is now 0-2.
Eastmont hosts Wenatchee for the first rivalry game of the season Friday Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.
Wenatchee loses to Mount Baker 42-14
DEMING — Second game of the season. Second trip over the mountains, and unfortunately another difficult loss for Wenatchee football Friday night.
The Mount Baker Mountaineers were a handful, serving up a dominant win to the Panthers, 42-14.
Wenatchee’s record is now 0-2.
Chelan wins 27-8 over Meridian
BELLINGHAM — The Chelan High School football team made the long trek to Bellingham and didn’t leave empty-handed earning a 27-8 win over Meridian on Friday night in non-league action.
“It’s a good sign that our kids can respond after a tough loss,” said Travis Dosmer, head coach for Chelan, speaking of his team’s 34-36 loss to Brewster in their first game. “We took a big step with this win for sure.”
It was great for us to travel this is a big trip. Our community rallied behind us and it worked out well for the goats.”
The Chelan defense brought their A game, forcing seven turnovers on the night, five interceptions, and two fumbles after a long bus ride.
“We did a great job of keeping them in front of us,” Dosmer said as his Goats held a 3-0 lead at halftime.
The two-headed monster at running back led Chelan as seniors Ryan Allen and Grant Gogal plowed the way.
“Those guys run hard,” said Dosmer. “It’s rare when they lose yards. I was proud of the way we ran the ball tonight, credit goes to the Offensive lineman.“
The Billy Goats move to 1-1 on the year as they play at home next Friday against Cle-Elum-Roslyn.
— Shane Moses, for The World
Cashmere crushes Brewster 52-14
CASHMERE — Setting the tone from the opening kick.
That’s what Cashmere did as they took the opening kickoff to the house against Brewster and from there would go on to win 52-14 in non-league action on Friday night.
After giving up a touchdown early in the first quarter to the Bears, Cashmere would lock down on defense not giving up any points until late in the fourth.
“The story of the game was really our defense,” said Bryan Bremer head coach for Cashmere. “Defense was lights out, scoring on defense is always the goal and we were able to accomplish that tonight.”
“Gave our offense some really good field position all night and the offense executed well down the stretch.”
The Bulldogs held a 35-7 lead at halftime and had nine different players with at least one carry on the night.
“Really fun game for us, guys played really well, we were able to score in all three phases,” said Bremer.
Quarterback and two-year starter Trenton Mason was 6-of-12 for 94 yards and a touchdown pass in the lopsided win for the Bulldogs.
Cashmere’s leading rusher was Tyler Peterson who finished with 12 carries for 68 yards and one rushing touchdown. The Bulldogs had 161 total rushing yards.
“Jack Croci played an outstanding game, he had 11 tackles going into halftime,” said Bremer.” He was just flying around the field and making big plays, pretty special by him.”
The Bulldogs move to 2-0 on the year as their travel to College Place on Sept. 16 for their next game.
— Shane Moses, for The World