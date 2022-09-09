Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

LACEY — Eastmont football lost in another nailbiter Friday, falling to the Timberline Blazers 14-13.

The Blazers were no slouches. The first on the board, in the first quarter no less, they began the game with decent momentum 7-0.