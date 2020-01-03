Boys Basketball
PASCO — Eastmont, recently rebounding off a loss to Wenatchee with a win over Rogers (Spokane), were looking to continue the trend Friday night when they met the Pasco Bulldogs on the road. The Wildcats beat the Bulldogs last season and the same was true this time around in a heated victory, finishing 77-51.
“We played well on the road in a pretty hostile environment,” said Eastmont Head Coach George Juarez. “There were multiple ejections and technical fouls.”
Eastmont had a strong first half scoring 41 to Pasco’s 24. The Wildcats hit their shots and were able to control their rebounds, which rolled into the third quarter.
“Our help-side defense was stronger than it’s been in the past,” said Juarez.
The second half was kept closer but the Wildcats still outscored the Bulldogs 36-27 before finally taking the victory.
“I was happy with our bench,” said Juarez. “They were very productive.”
Eastmont’s Lane Keller finished with 18 points. Evan Smith and Isaac Wellborn added 15 and 13 respectively. Pasco’s Ethan Legard had 16 points. Eastmont is 2-1 in league and 6-4 overall. Pasco is 0-4 in league and 1-7 overall. Eastmont plays Wenatchee again at the Town Toyota Center on Friday, Jan. 10 at 8:15 p.m.
Cashmere clinches lopsided league win in Chelan
CHELAN — The Bulldogs and Mountain Goats squared off for the first time this season Friday night. Both were coming off recent wins and despite Cashmere having the upper hand historically, they have earned near-identical records so far this season. But Cashmere had a heck of a game finishing 72-51.
“(Carter) Alberts carried us,” said Cashmere Boys Head Coach Levi Heyen. “We were able to settle down and take shots and focus on defense.”
Cashmere came out hot, establishing their big man, Alberts, in the low post early on. Cashmere took advantage of second-chance opportunities and shot the ball well.
“We failed to block out,” said Chelan Boys Head Coach Jeff Pearl. “They took more shots and hit them.”
Though the Goats had a bit of a stalemate in the second quarter when both sides scored 11, it wasn’t enough to dig themselves out of the deficit and Cashmere was able to stretch the lead late in the game.
“They’re a good basketball team,” said Heyen. “We have to keep coming every game to play.”
Cashmere is 3-0 in league and 5-2 overall. Chelan is 1-2 in league and 3-3 overall. Cashmere plays Cascade at home Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 7:15 p.m. Chelan plays Omak Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 7:15 p.m. in Omak.
“We played hard,” said Pearl. “Our effort was there.”
Cascade outlasted by Okanogan
OKANOGAN — Friday night, for the second time this season, Cascade took on Okanogan. A month ago these teams faced each other and after a hard-fought battle, Okanogan took the win. Cascade was looking to correct that, on the road this time, but Okanogan edged them out one more time in another close contest, finishing 57-47.
“Okanogan stretched the lead early,” said Cascade Boys Head Coach Paul Fraker. “But we made a nice comeback.”
Okanogan came out strong, scoring early but Cascade recovered and it quickly became a high scoring quarter that culminated with a three-pointer from Bret Fraker in the final seconds after a steal to reduce Okanogan’s lead 19-17. Okanogan’s scoring continued in the second quarter but stalled for the Kodiaks finally ending at half down 33-23.
“We weren’t aggressive enough said,” said Fraker. “And we struggled to shoot.”
The last half was much more balanced between the two teams scoring exactly the same amount, but when you already have lead you keep it, and Okanogan took the win.
“We had a good fourth quarter,” said Fraker.
Cascade’s Bret Fraker finished with 15 points and Cole Warnaca added 11. Okanogan’s Chase Wilson had 25 points and Joseph Mail added 12. Cascade is 0-4 in league and 3-6 overall. Okanogan is 4-1 in league and 4-3 overall. Cascade plays Cashmere Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 7:15 p.m. in Cashmere.
Girls Basketball
Wenatchee claws out of deficit in final quarterSPOKANE — Wenatchee met Ferris Friday night in a non-league matchup. The Panthers were off their first win just a few days before and hoped they could put another one together. But they knew they’d found a tough opponent in Ferris having lost to them last year.
They battled throughout the night, the lead exchanging hands several times, but the Panthers, after clawing their way out of a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter, tallied their second win in a row when they finished 46-44.
“We handled the pressure well,” said Wenatchee Girls Head Coach Pat Loftus. “And our defense was solid.”
The game was even at the end of the first quarter but Wenatchee outscored Ferris in the second to lead at half 21-18.
Ferris went off in the third quarter, digging a nine-point deficit, but the Panthers reciprocated with a near mirror image final quarter to take the lead after Kristen Sanford pulled down a critical rebound in the final seconds.
“The girls pulled it together in the final quarter,” said Loftus. “Our defense was aggressive with the press and we switched from zone to man-to-man to throw them off and it forced a couple of key turnovers.”
Wenatchee’s Mady Peters finished with 14 points and both Kristina Blauman and Sanford added nine. Ferris’ Elliot Hencz finished with 12. Wenatchee is 0-2 in league and 2-8 overall. Ferris is 2-2 in league and 3-5 overall. Wenatchee plays Eastmont at the Town Toyota Center on Friday, Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m.
Bulldogs burn Chelan in 40-point blowout
CHELAN — Cashmere, and Chelan met Friday night for the first time this season. The Bulldogs, still undefeated, had the upper hand having beat the Mountain Goats three times last season, each time by over 30 points. But Chelan has had a strong start to their season and had the potential to keep it a close and competitive game and though they didn’t back down Cashmere ran away with a lopsided win 64-24.
“Hailey (Van Lith) came out and did what Hailey does,” said Cashmere Girls Head Coach Brent Darnell. “But we had a number of girls contribute on and off the bench.”
Cashmere came out strong defensively and offensively throughout the first half. The Bulldogs held the Goats to just 10 points in the first half while they knocked down 37.
“We didn’t back down,” said Chelan Girls Head Coach Rob Huddleston. “We weren’t intimidated and we played to the end.”
Chelan, though down 27 at the half, surged in the third quarter and kept it a much more competitive game when they were only outscored by two.
“We had a good third quarter,” said Huddleston. “We made a couple of adjustments and switched things up on defense.”
But that’s about all Cashmere would allow and kept the Goats to just two points in the final quarter.
“Our defense was great all game long,” said Darnell. “We talked, rotated, boxed out, and ran the ball.”
Cashmere’s Van Lith finished with 33 points, nine rebounds, and four steals.
Peyton Brown added 7 points of her own while three other Bulldogs each scored six. Chelan’s Booh Huddleston finished with 14 points. Cashmere is 3-0 in league and 9-0 overall. Chelan is 1-2 in league and 5-3 overall. Cashmere plays Cascade at home Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 5:45 p.m. Chelan plays Omak Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 6 p.m. in Omak.
Cascade outscored by Okanogan
OKANOGAN — Cascade faced Okanogan for the second time this season Friday night. Last month Okanogan took a lopsided victory and hoped to repeat. Cascade has been slowly improving every game but it wasn’t enough as the Bulldogs took another lopsided victory 63-22.
“Okanogan had a lot of good second-chance opportunities,” said Cascade Girls Head Coach Dane Lewman. “They always had someone outrunning the floor.”
Okanogan only allowed Cascade two points in the first quarter while they scored 12. The trend continued into the second quarter before they finished 32-9.
“We had trouble finishing open shots under the rim,” said Lewman. “When you think you aren’t making them, you won’t.”
Despite the deficit, Cascade kept the third quarter even and competitive but the Bulldogs went right back to work in the final quarter scoring another 20 to Cascade’s two.
“We did create some good opportunities for ourselves and started rebounding well,” said Lewman.
Cascade’s Kascia Muscutt finished with 8 points and Kolby Hunt added 6. Okanogan’s Isabel Buchert had a big night with 26 points. Cascade is 0-4 in league and 1-8 overall. Okanogan is 3-2 in league and 8-2 overall. Cascade plays Cashmere Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 5:45 p.m. in Cashmere.