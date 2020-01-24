Boys Basketball
YAKIMA — Just over a month ago these two teams met, the Eastmont and Eisenhower boys basketball teams, and the Wildcats delivered the Cadets a sizable loss. And though, Friday night, Eastmont held the lead the entire duration, Eisenhower gave them a late scare. But that’s all it would be as Eastmont has been tested from their first game and battled back to a comfortable lead and a win 77-69.
From the get-go, Eastmont took the lead. They outscored the Cadets 20-11 in the first quarter but were held more in check before halftime when they led 38-26.
“We got off to a great lead and held it,” said Eastmont Boys Head Coach George Juarez.
Eisenhower powered back in the third and final quarters to really make this a game, reducing what was at one point a 16 point deficit down to two. The Wildcats are familiar with this and weathered the storm, never relinquishing their lead. Then they steadily brought it back to eight before finally taking the victory.
“Eisenhower made a run be we held together,” said Juarez. “We went on a run, hitting critical shots, to push the lead. We didn’t fall apart.”
Trey Haberlock led Eastmont with 22 points and Lane Keller and Isaac Wellborn scored 15 and 14 points respectively. Eisenhower’s Isaac McDonald finished with 30 points and Abram Fernandez added 15.
Eastmont is 6-1 in league and 10-4 overall. Eisenhower is 0-7 in league and 1-13 overall.
Eastmont plays at West Valley on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m.
Kodiaks have great first half but Okanogan surges in second
LEAVENWORTH — The two times these two teams met the Okanogan and Cascade boys basketball teams have battled. Friday night was no different. And like the previous two times, the Bulldogs were able to take the win but only after battling back from a first-half deficit with an impressive second, finishing 77-69.
The first quarter was close. Okanogan fought for a four-point lead, 11-7, but Cascade reeled that back in and took the lead just before halftime 22-20.
“Our defense was really intense to start,” said Cascade Boys Head Coach Paul Fraker. “We kept (Chase) Wilson to four points in the first quarter and we outscored them in the second, hitting three three-pointers. We went into the second half with momentum.”
The second half was different. Okanogan surged, consistently hit their shots and outscored the Kodiaks 42-22 to take home another win.
“Okanogan executed on both sides of the ball,” said Fraker. “They shot a high percentage. They really went to Wilson in the fourth quarter and we had no answer.”
Cole Warnaca led Cascade with 14 points and Hans Schlyer added 11. Okanogan’s Chase Wilson finished with 26 points and Josue Ramos added 13.
Cascade is 0-9 in league and 4-12 overall. Okanogan is 6-2 in league and 9-5 overall.
Cascade plays at Warden on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Cashmere wins again but Chelan halves
deficit from a week ago
CHELAN — Same time, same place, the Cashmere and Chelan girls basketball teams met for another CTL matchup Friday night, only this time the game was much more competitive. After a hard loss exactly a week ago, the Goats made some adjustments, and when faced with the same team again they more than halved the 55-point deficit they suffered last Friday before the Bulldogs took another win 66-39.
“It was a fun high school basketball game,” said Cashmere Girls Head Coach Brent Darnell. “Chelan is a tough place to play. They get better every game.”
Cashmere came out hot scoring 21 points to Chelan’s eight in the first quarter. Chelan’s scoring stayed the same the next quarter but their defensive adjustments kept Cashmere’s scoring from getting too outlandish. Cashmere was up 37-16 at halftime.
“We changed things up from last Friday,” said Chelan Girls Head Coach Rob Huddleston. “We did a better job of keeping (Hailey) Van Lith under her average by switching defensive matchups and rotating.”
Chelan’s defense continued to improve in the last half when Cashmere only outscored them by six. But Cashmere is a well-oiled machine and their motor took them to yet another victory.
“I am happy with the way we played,” said Huddleston. “We didn’t give up. We fought through to the end. I am happy with where we are at, with the progression. We are playing much better basketball than we did at the start of the season.”
Van Lith led Cashmere with 27 points and Grace Hammond added 14. Chelan’s Booh Huddleston finished with 13 and Hayley Watson added 8.
Cashmere is still undefeated at 8-0 in league and 15-0 overall. Chelan is 3-6 in league and 7-8 overall.
Cashmere plays Kings this Saturday, Jan. 25 at 3:30 p.m. in Seattle. Chelan plays Okanogan at home Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 5:45 p.m.
Okanogan caps Kodiaks
LEAVENWORTH — For the third time this season, the Cascade and Okanogan girls basketball teams squared off. Much like the previous two meetings, the Bulldogs left with a 40-plus point victory. The final score was 64-23.
Okanogan began by tripling Cascade’s offensive production in the first quarter 24-8 but Cascade pulled back the Bulldog’s momentum when, in the second quarter, the Kodiaks were only outscored by six. Cascade was down 36-14 at halftime.
“We broke their press really well,” said Cascade Girls Head Coach Dane Lewman. “At times we did a great job attacking the rim but would sometimes force unnecessary passes in the paint that would lead to turnovers. When we play our 2-3 zone well we force shot clock violations but we weren’t consistent tonight.”
Though both teams held the other to fewer points, the trend continued in the second half before Okanogan finally took the win.
“(Okanogan’s) inside presence got us,” said Lewman. “Their bigs would fight for a good position and their guards found them. They also had too many second-chance opportunities.”
Kascia Muscutt led Cascade with 12 points. Okanogan’s Jenna Radke finished with 24 points and Isabel Buchert added 13.
Cascade is 0-9 in league and 1-15 overall. Okanogan is 5-3 in league and 11-3 overall.
Cascade plays Warden on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 5:45 p.m. in Warden.
Big 9 11-Dive Meet
WENATCHEE — Friday afternoon three teams: Eastmont, Eisenhower, and Wenatchee, competed for the top spot in the 11-Dive Meet but it would be the diver from Wenatchee, Tristyn Geren, who would take it with a score of 400.65.
“It was a good day for Wenatchee dive,” said Wenatchee Boys Head Coach James Elwyn. “Tristyn (Geren) did a great job. It was a good way to go out in your senior year.”
Second and third place went to Eisenhower’s Joey Oplinger and Tyke Stewart with a score of 312 and 291.2 respectively.
Fourth place went to Wenatchee’s Christian Cutter who scored 198.55.
“We’ve been really impressed with Christian (Cutter),” said Elwyn. “It was just his second dive meet and he made a great contribution.”
Eastmont’s Elijahrae Mcgee took a close fifth with a score of 196.1.