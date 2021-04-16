MOSES LAKE — The Moses Lake Chiefs on Friday hosted the Wenatchee, Eastmont, and Ephrata girls’ golf teams at the Moses Lake Country Club. Wenatchee finished first with a team score of 390. Eastmont was next at 486. Moses Lake followed with 548. Ephrata had only a couple athletes participate.
“What a great day to be playing golf,” Wenatchee Head Coach Doug Merrill said. “The girls were excited. It's one of those courses where if you keep it out of the rough you'll score well. We had a couple girls get personal bests, (Mackenzie) Kleyn and (Courtney )Ulrich. Kleyn had a couple birdies, that was fun to see. We have a strong group of juniors and key seniors. The whole group works well together.”
Wenatchee had four of the top individual scores. Kleyn had the top score with 87. Ulrich was next, and shared a score of 93 with Ephrata’s Payton Hagy. Ashliegh Willoughby scored 101, and Lilli Moughbray finished with 109.
“Wenatchee was the low team by a mile,” Eastmont Head Coach Pat Welch said. “We have one girl who has played matches before. Everyone else are essentially rookies. We are focusing on player development, and having fun. We are just glad to be out here, having a good time, trying to be better.”
Eastmont’s top scorers weren’t far behind. Libby Gallaher scored 110, and Katie Ellard finished with 115.
Wenatchee and Eastmont will play each other and Ephrata this Tuesday, Apr. 20 at 1:30 p.m., at Eastmont’s Rock Island Golf Course.
Boys Soccer
Cascade tops Royal with strong second half
ROYAL CITY — After a scoreless first half on the road — and against the always-tough Royal Knights soccer team — the Kodiaks flipped a switch and Maverick Miller put two solid goals together with the help of his teammates to get the 2-0 win.
“It was nice to see our guys get a victory,” Cascade Head Coach Jesus Sandoval said. “We are making progress every day. Royal is a very good team. Our dynamic was good tonight. We are improving from the defense and forward, which was one of our weaknesses earlier in the season.”
Miller’s first goal came almost two minutes into the second half off of a through ball from Kevin Castillo. “The second goal came out of the air, and was pure instinct. Edgar passed the ball, and Miller found it with a backwards scissor kick. It was beautiful,” Sandoval said.
Cascade plays Moses Lake on the road at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
