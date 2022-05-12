WENATCHEE — Wenatchee head coach Dennis Tronson said he was more relieved than anything after the Panthers pulled out a 2-1 win over Eastmont Thursday, capturing the district title and presumably a top-four seed at state.
It was a grind. Eastmont gave Wenatchee all it could handle on a stormy night.
“That was a real mental task,” Tronson said. “I felt they came out with a really good game plan and they threw everything at us. That was a better team than we had seen in the first two games and we talked about that at half and before the game. The only way they were going to beat us was if they took their game to another level and we didn’t match them.”
For Wenatchee, the dichotomy of the weather represented the first half. At kickoff and up through the first 30 minutes, it was overcast and gloomy. And for most of that time, Eastmont was by far the better team. The Wildcats came out with energy and played with confidence as they moved the ball up the field and looked for Tyrell Malcolm.
Around the 15th minute, the sky opened up and it began to rain sideways but it didn’t affect Eastmont’s momentum. In the 21st minute, the Wildcats were able to find Malcolm on a long ball over the top of the defense and he made a brilliant touch to get around Koren Collier before toeing a shot past Set Munguia to give Eastmont a 1-nil lead.
Amidst the rain and wind, Eastmont was in its element. But once it passed and the sun peaked through, around the 30th minute, Wenatchee started to string together some offense. Following a yellow card on Edgar Leon in the 34th minute, Wenatchee’s Giovanni Munoz served a perfect ball into the box and Alex Tovar finished with a header, leveling the score at 1-1 just before half.
That goal was huge. The second half was a new game.
“We had to adjust, tighten our marks and find feet,” Tronson said.
The Panthers moved Tovar up top and brought Marcos Bravo back into midfield, which they did at the end of the first half, and it completely changed the Panthers’ style of play. Bravo was able to control the middle and run at the Wildcats' backline, which created openings. Bravo nearly scored in the first few minutes after making a quick turn and firing with his left foot, but the shot squirted just wide of the far post.
Wenatchee capitalized six minutes into the second half though after Tyler Wisen cracked a shot from 20 yards out and Tovar followed up, stuffing in his second goal of the match.
The Wildcats didn’t hang their heads though. Eastmont came after Wenatchee for the final 30 minutes and generated a bevy of chances, the Wildcats just couldn’t find the back of the net.
Munguia played a huge role in that. The senior had one of his best matches of the season and owned the box following that early goal. He made a handful of spectacular saves and was the clear man of the match. Eastmont had several quality shots on frame — some of which from in tight — and Munguia stopped them all, assisted by a staunch backline deflecting the rest.
It was a clinic.
“I thought Set was a little out of position on the first goal, but from that moment on it lit a fire under him,” Tronson said. “The saves he made and the deflections, I don’t think the players understand how big that is going down the road because it gives them even more confidence in what he can protect.”
“Set had a solid week of training with Angel Guerra, who played at the collegiate level and was a four-year starter on this field. A couple of his saves were just throwing his body out there and when he covers, the ball doesn’t move. I told him that it’s not how you play in March but what you do in May that matters, he brought his A-game tonight.”
The Panthers came into Thursday’s match with an immense amount of pressure. Seeding was on the line — which is more crucial than some give credit — it was against their cross-bridge rival, who they had beaten in six straight matches dating back to 2018, and they needed the extra rest with a lot of guys dealing with nagging injuries.
But Wenatchee escaped. The Panthers punched their ticket to state behind Tovar and Munguia and await their future, announced on Sunday.
“This was the type of game we needed going into state,” Tronson said. “And I love saying that.”
Eastmont still has a good shot to make state. The Wildcats just need to beat Sunnyside on Saturday and they’re in.
Kickoff at Eastmont Stadium is at 1 p.m.