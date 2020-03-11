Girls Golf
Eastmont Girls Golf Head Coach Pat Welch thinks the 2020 season is shaping up well for his young athletes. They are filled with confidence after they won the league championship last season and every girl is returning and competing for an encore, including a couple who made it to State.
“The girls worked hard all year,” said Welch. “We think we’re looking good. We can hardly wait to get started.”
Some of Eastmont’s best competition will come from their rival, Wenatchee, who also didn’t lose anyone from last season and should be much improved.
“I have a wonderful group of girls,” said Welch. “This will be my 13th year coaching and I think it is one of the best teams we’ve ever had.”
Eastmont Girls Golf will play in the Hanford Invite on Friday, Mar. 13 at 8 a.m.
Boys Golf
Eastmont’s Boys Golf is already looking solid, believes Head Coach Spencer Ellis. They lost a lot of seniors but already have some freshmen stepping up to fill the void.
Wenatchee is the defending league champions and between them and Davis, Eastmont should have plenty of competition to satisfy them.
“Everyone is very excited,” said Ellis. “We have more depth this season and everyone is motivated when seeing how hard each other is working.”
Eastmont Boys Golf will play in the KEHS Invite in Kennewick on Friday, Mar. 13 at 8 a.m.
Boys Soccer
The Eastmont Boys Soccer team is looking good. They have had over 70 players try out for the top varsity spots and Head Coach Vidal Hurtado plans to whittle that down over the next few days and place them onto their designated teams.
“We are looking really good,” said Hurtado. “We are extremely excited and looking forward to the season. We’re looking to put everything together and have chemistry.”
The Wildcats had an impressive season last year. They went 11-7 overall, clawing their way to a District championship loser-out match against Sunnyside after beating West Valley, a team they lost to twice in league. Unfortunately, they lost the championship match to the Grizzlies but much of that same team is back.
“Things are looking up,” said Hurtado. “We have great talent and a lot of experience coming back.”
When asked who he believes their main competitors will be, Hurtado said, “Wenatchee is always up there and Davis is in the mix. It’s a competitive league. There will be a lot of close matches.”
Eastmont’s first match of the season kicks off with a Jamboree where Eastmont will face Wenatchee (host), Cascade, and Cashmere at the Apple Bowl on Wednesday, Mar. 11 at 4 p.m.
Baseball
Eastmont found a new Head Coach in Darren Hoff when, after 15 years, Brandon Schmitten made the hard choice to step down to allow more time with his family.
Last season was solid for the Wildcats, who did the most with a 9-13 overall record that pushed them into the post-season. In a loser-out District play-in game verse Eisenhower they rose to the occasion and knocked out the Cadets, but ultimately, their season came to an end in another close loser-out match-up against the eventual state champions, Moses Lake.
A fair chunk of last year’s roster graduated leaving several cleats to fill but their young athletes are ready to rise and are eager for another promising season.
Eastmont Baseball plays their first game at home in Dan White Field Saturday, Mar. 14 at 10 a.m. Their first Jamboree game is against Mt. Vernon.
Softball-Fastpitch
Eastmont Softball Head Coach Cliff Johnson believes his team is already looking good after 40 kids tried-out.
“We have had a lot of key players return,” said Johnson. “They are prepared, and stepping up, taking on the key roles that need to be filled.”
The Wildcats are looking to improve upon an already impressive previous season where they went 14-7 overall. Their season was cut short in the District semi-finals when they lost a close loser-out game against West Valley.
“I am really excited about our talent,” said Johnson. “We are looking forward to the season. The Big 9 is tough. It’s going to be fun.”
Eastmont plays at home (Sterling Sportsplex) in a double-header against Pasco on Saturday, Mar. 21 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Track & Field
Last season graduated away many athletes but with a large turnout of over 160, Eastmont Head Coach Gary Millard has a lot to work with and many eager to fill the void.
“We are still trying to get fit,” said Millard. “But we have good numbers and a bunch of talented young athletes. We have a good amount of returners, some are veterans with experience.”
When asked about the competition within the Big 9 Millard said, “Wenatchee always brings a team and Eisenhower and West Valley can always pose a problem.”
Many Wildcats already have State experience and Millard believes they all have the potential to do well all the way down to the freshman.
“I think they can do some damage,” said Millard. “Everyone is out there working hard. They’re a good group.”
Eastmont’s first meet will be in Central Valley (Spokane) Thursday, Mar. 19 at 3 p.m.
Tennis
Eastmont Tennis Head Coach Jamie Carter has a new set of coaches under him and believes he sees a lot of potential in his athletes.
“Everyone is challenging for the top spots,” said Carter. “We are working them through a grueling contest so whoever earns the top spots have proved it and we still have some fighting it out.”
He believes the boys and girls have a shot to do very well, maybe even earn a State berth.
“We have a decent shot at the District title,” said Carter. “But Wenatchee and West Valley are at the top of the league and will be tough.”
Eastmont’s first match will be during the Wenatchee Invite on Friday, Mar. 20 at 10 a.m. at the Wenatchee Racquet and Athletic Club.