Golf
Wenatchee Golf has kicked off the season with a solid turnout. They lost a few of last year’s seniors who were a part of the league and district title team but Wenatchee Boys Head Coach Evan Haske believes he sees a lot of talent in his young athletes.
“We are a bit young and we don’t have the number of veterans we did last year,” said Haske. “But we have some bright spots and a lot of potential in some freshmen and sophomores.”
The girls also had a solid season and were able to get a few athletes some State experience and are looking to do the same this year.
The girls and boys will find the Big 9 competitive but both have enough talent to give any team a run for their money.
Boys Soccer
“We are excited to start the season,” said Wenatchee Head Coach Dennis Tronson. “It will be good to start and see where we are.”
Last season, the Wenatchee Boys Soccer team rode a 12-6 overall record into the District semi-finals where their season was cut short by the eventual District Champions, Sunnyside. Wenatchee graduated 14 seniors out of that group leaving only five returners. But when 96 show up for try-outs, it leaves little to be desired.
“I feel good about our selection,” said Tronson. “We’ll see if we can find the pieces we need. I already know we have some size.”
The Big 9 is tough and competitive in boys soccer. You can’t sleep on any match or any one of the talented teams will topple you.
“I’m excited about all these guys and to move forward,” said Tronson.
Baseball
The Wenatchee Panthers Baseball team is excited for the season to begin. They have 10 returning seniors off of an impressive season where they fought to a 15-8 overall record that pushed them past West Valley and Davis to the District Championship where their season, unfortunately, ended when they met the eventual State Champions, Moses Lake.
“The kids have been playing together for a while and have had a lot of success,” said Wenatchee Head Coach Jeff Zehnder. “Some of this group made it to the final four a couple of years ago and they are excited.”
The weather has helped them hone their skills early and has provided an upswell of positive energy.
“We’ve been able to scrimmage a few times,” said Zehnder. “The kids are already bigger, stronger and faster. They have personally set high expectations for themselves.”
When asked about the competition in the Big 9 this season, Zehnder had this to say, “We’ve got to go out and play every game. Moses Lake is off of a State title and West Valley and Eastmont are always a battle. We are looking at a good competitive schedule.”
Softball-Fastpitch
“I think we have some things to look forward to,” said Wenatchee Softball-Fastpitch Head Coach Greg Russ about the upcoming season. “We have a lot of returning starters and a couple of promising freshmen pitchers.”
Last season, the Panthers went 10-11 overall and fought to stretch their season when they doused Eisenhower in a loser-out district play-in matchup for a spot at the semi-finals. Fortunately, they got it, and unfortunately, they faced the league juggernaut, Moses Lake and the Chiefs ended their season.
The Panthers are looking to build on last year’s momentum and believe they have some strengths in veteran leadership.
“We have a group of seniors who are great leaders,” said Russ.
When looking at this year’s competition, Russ said, “Moses Lake is usually the most dominant and Eastmont always gives us a run for our money as we do them.”
Track & Field
“We have a really good group,” said Wenatchee Co-Head Coach Bob Bullis about the track and field squad he’s co-assembling. “A solid team of girls and boys. All around, a lot of talent. I think we’ll be in the hunt for both District titles.”
Wenatchee has a long history of producing quality track and field athletes and even though they lost a number of seniors last year, who went on to compete in college, the coaches already see a huge improvement in their youngest athletes.
“There is a lot of enthusiasm,” said Wenatchee Co-Head Coach Stephen Roche. “It’s fun to be around. We’ll be tough but every school has its niche. It depends on the group.”
The girls have been District Champions the last four years, the boys this past season as well, and many of those seniors have moved on which creates a void to fill.
Luckily, Wenatchee has no shortage of talent after over 165 students tried-out.
“The kids are really working hard and it permeates the whole program,” said Bullis. “It’s been a real pleasure. One of the better first-weeks we’ve had.”
“The football boys are almost where they were at the end of last year,” said Roche. “We’re primed and have the potential to do something special.”
Tennis
Wenatchee Head Girls Tennis Coach Cyndi Noyd thinks her team is already looking good.
They have eight returners, many with State experience, coming back after snagging the District title off of an impressive 12-0 league run.
“This year looks great,” said Noyd. “There are about five or six girls that are constantly challenging each other every day. Everyone is looking stronger physically and mentally while also more consistent and relaxed.”
Wenatchee will see a lot of competition throughout the Big 9.
West Valley and Eisenhower always put out strong teams.
“The girls are working hard and competing with maturity,” said Noyd.
Wenatchee Head Boys Coach Don Talbot has similar feelings about his group when he said,
“The team is looking very, very good this year. We are strong in our depth all the way down to the freshmen. It has been very competitive. We hope to take league, districts and move onto State.”
Wenatchee has a few State hopefuls and some with aspirations of playing in college. With that talent throughout it only helps the rest of your team.
“We have a rich history of tennis at Wenatchee,” said Talbot. “We should place high at meets and overall at State. They’ve improved a lot from last year after working on strong and powerful returns and serves”