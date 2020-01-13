FEDERAL WAY — The gnarly pass conditions prevented most eastside high school swim/dive teams from traveling over the mountains last Friday for the annual Kentridge Invite at the King County Aquatic Center.
However, just a handful of local swimmers did make it on their own. The school buses from Wenatchee and Eastmont would not travel in the conditions. Eastmont Swim/Dive Head Coach Darcy Bruggman said some swimmers made it on their own.
“We did not make it as a team. The school bus was not allowed to travel, but some parents took kids over. They were already over there. They benefitted by getting to swim,” Bruggman said. “We had one Eastmont guy over there. Five of the Quincy guys made it over there. They left earlier than the bus would have left. They made it.”
Evan VanderSluis of Eastmont qualified for state in two events, the 200 Yard IM and 100 Yard Breaststroke. He finished seventh in the 200 Yard IM in 2:00.10 and was second in the 100 Yard Breaststroke in 57.69. VanderSluis actually finished 21st as a team in the 32 team field.
For Quincy, Jackson Calloway qualified for 2A state in the 200 Yard Freestyle with a time of 1:50.40 and the 500 Yard Freestyle with a time of 5:00.41. Trenten Calloway qualified for state in the 200 Yard Freestyle with a time of 1:49.68 and the 100 Yard Butterfly with a time of 54.85.
Wyatt van der Merwe made the cut in the 500 Yard Freestyle with a time of 5:08.85. He just missed the cut in the 200 Yard IM, Bruggman said.
Bruggman said the great times came about due to the great competition but also other factors.
“That pool is just fast. It is a fast pool for competition. If you look at the results, you’ll see there are kids dropping huge amounts of time. It’s a mindset, knowing that is a fast pool. It’s a great place to qualify for state, because of the deeper water,” she said.
Certainly, it was unfortunate the rest of the Eastmont team could not make it.
“It was heartbreaking. I was grateful for those who made it over. It was heartbreaking we couldn’t all make. Ike made it. They left Saturday morning. I’m not sure if they took a bus or drove vans. Rick Alderson, the coach for Ike said the passes were dicey. It was not fun,” Bruggman said. “Moses Lake went over earlier in the day, so they made it over. They went over there on Friday. They left way early. That was it for our side of the mountains.”
The alternate plan for teams that did not make it over to Federal Way was to have a meet at Moses Lake High School, but since Moses Lake made it over, that plan fell through.
Eastmont swims at West Valley on Thursday. On Saturday, they travel to the Walla Walla Blue Devil Invite, weather permitting.