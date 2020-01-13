LEAVENWORTH — Though three teams dropped out due to weather, 13 teams met Saturday for the Cascade Bavarian Invite in Leavenworth. Brewster/Pateros, Cascade, Eastmont, East Valley (Yakima), Ellensburg, Grandview, Highland (Cowiche), Naches Valley, Okanogan, Omak, Prosser, Quincy, and Wenatchee all competed for the top spot.
Of the local teams, Eastmont would place the highest at third with a team score of 102.5 points. The two teams above them were Ellensburg with 156.5 points and Quincy with 115. Cascade took seventh with 65 points and Wenatchee took eighth with 62, which is impressive considering they brought only their junior varsity to compete.
Eastmont won 21 matches and lost 22 with one of their wrestlers making the finals and six others placing. Cascade won 12 matches and lost 18 with two of their wrestlers making the finals and two placing. Wenatchee won 14 matches and lost 16 with two making the finals and two placing.
“Both of our finalists were in the match the whole way,” said Wenatchee Head Coach Ed Valdez. “(Dayne) Russ just keeps improving and Evan (Berdan) was ahead in the championship when he got the guy on his back but was quickly rolled and pinned. He’s a freshman and learned a lot.”
Between Cascade, Wenatchee, and Eastmont, Cascade was the only team to have any, let alone two wrestlers take first when Adian Arceo pinned his opponent from Ellensburg at 145 lbs and Hunter Reinhart, who pinned Eastmont’s Wyatte Erdmann for the heavyweight spot, at 285 lbs.
“We had two champions,” said Cascade Head Coach Jesus Sandoval. “Adian Arceo and Hunter Reihhart who remains undefeated this year and has pinned every opponent.”
For Eastmont, those that placed second were Max Prazer at 220 lbs and Wyatte Erdmann at 285 lbs. For Wenatchee, those that placed second were Evan Berdan at 170 lbs and Dayne Russ at 195 lbs.
“Max (Prazer) had a really good day,” said Eastmont Head Coach Jason Erdmann. “He has only lost a few matches this season, this time on a takedown in overtime by just one point. Wyatte (Erdmann) beat two ranked in the state to get to the finals but lost to Cascade by pin. I was really impressed by him today.”
For Eastmont, those that placed third were Kevin Hernandez at 132 lbs, Dominic Webb at 160 lbs, and Jayston Smith who shared the spot with Okanogan’s Charles Payne at 220 lbs. Wenatchee’s Ben Fluegge shared third with Ellensburg’s Richard Wellington at 170 lbs.
“Kevin (Hernandez) also had a great day, winning four matches before taking third,” said Erdmann.
The Wenatchee girls also competed Saturday at the Kelso Invite in Longview, one of the biggest wrestling invites in the northwest for the girls, where Kelsey Ibarra placed sixth at 110 lbs and Aurora Carranza placed eighth at 190 lbs.
Eastmont faces Davis Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. in Yakima. Cascade takes on Lake Roosevelt at home Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. Wenatchee meets West Valley Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. in Yakima.