LEAVENWORTH — For a 2B team, the Lake Roosevelt Raiders are pretty tough. They finished second in state last year. On Tuesday, they faced off against 1A Cascade, the defending Caribou Trail League champions.
However, the Kodiaks, who are in a rebuilding mode this season, lost 48-25. Cascade Head Coach Jesus Sandoval said the Raiders are tough in every weight class.
“Lake Roosevelt has a good team. They have a lot of really solid kids. They lost a lot of seniors, but they are still tough. They have a lot of young, really good kids,” Sandoval said. “They have a new coach, but he is pretty knowledgeable. He’s been coaching a long time. We knew it was going to be a tough match because we wrestled with them last year at Lake Roosevelt. It was a close match.”
Cascade picked up wins from senior Adian Arceo at 145. He pinned freshman Landon Krohn in the second round. At 160, Cascade freshman Ozzy Christopherson was leading 12-11 in the third period when he turned sophomore Kaiden Palmer over for the pin.
At 195, senior Spencer Drolc picked up a second-round pin over junior Myka Boyd. There was a double forfeit at 106. Lake Roosevelt picked up forfeits at 132 and 170.
Sandoval said his team is mostly rebuilding this season.
“It’s really unfortunate. We had a lot of guys go in different directions. We had a couple of guys move. A couple of guys just decide not to wrestle. When you have something like that going on, you have to fill in those weight classes with freshmen who are less experienced,” he said.
There are still some solid wrestlers on the team who have a chance at state, senior heavyweight Hunter Reinhart, senior Adian Arceo at 145, junior Austin Curry at 145 and junior Juan Carlos Martinez at 113.
“We still have a few solid kids we hope can do well so they can make it to state. That is the big goal. There are few guys that are not very experienced compared to those other guys. In wrestling, when you don’t have certain weight classes that are solid, that can really hurt you,” Sandoval said.
The Kodiaks can be a good tournament team, he said, but it depends on the weekend. They have not had a full lineup on the weekends due to vacations, sickness, and grades.
At the recent Bavarian Invitational in Leavenworth, Reinhart and Arceo were champions, while a couple of other wrestlers placed. Reinhart is putting together a special season. He is undefeated having pinned all his opponents. Sandoval said he wants to see Reinhart challenged before state.
“I want him to be solid for state. For 1A, no one has given him any trouble. We just want to be prepared and make sure he can go claim that title.,” Sandoval said of Reinhart. “He’s ranked number one right now. Who knows if there is someone out there who could beat him in 1A. He knows he has to prepare himself for any rival.”
Later in the month, the Kodiaks wrestle at the Rumble in the Valley at Prosser. Sandoval said Reinhart will get exposed to some good wrestling at that tournament.