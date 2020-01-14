QUINCY — Beginning fall 2020, the Quincy Jackrabbits will end their five-year run in the CWAC and drop to the 1A classification to rejoin Cascade, Cashmere, Chelan and Omak in the CTL, the school district announced in a Facebook post Monday afternoon.
After the WIAA passed an amendment last February that separated schools into different enrollment categories based on the percentage of students receiving free or reduced lunch, it was speculated that Quincy would move down to the CTL, where they would likely be more competitive. Monday’s announcement, made after the school district received input from three different stakeholders, including the community, confirms the notion.
Travel should be easier — with the farthest game divisional game being in Omak — and Quincy has some history in the CTL, having competed in the league before. But as one joins, another school dips.
While many coaches in the CTL thought Quincy would move into the league next year, it was also rumored that Okanogan was considering a similar-type move back to the 2B level.
Okanogan High School athletic director Kevin Daling validated those suspicions Tuesday, telling the World that Okanogan will indeed be reclassified as a 2B school and compete in the CWB starting this fall — along with Manson, Brewster, Bridgeport, Lake Roosevelt, Liberty Bell, Soap Lake, Oroville and Tonasket.
“Our school district policy is that we will go where we are classified,” Daling said Tuesday afternoon. “Every school has the option to opt up, but we will stay where we are classified. We’ll still do our best to keep all of those traditions against non-league opponents and certainly against Omak. I think realistically we will play a lot of the CTL in non-league games.”
Schools had until Friday, January 10 to submit paperwork to either opt-up or appeal their classification. All classifications for next year will be set in stone after the WIAA Executive Board/District Directors hold hearings on January 25 and 26.