Sammamish — The Wenatchee Panthers and Eastmont Wildcats boys competed in the 4A Region 2 wrestling tournament at Skyline High School last Friday and Saturday. The Panthers finished fourth with 85 points.
Big 9 Champion Sunnyside was the Regional champ with 238.5. Right behind was Moses Lake with 222.5. Third was Issaquah with 93 points. Eastmont was 10th with 51.5 points.
Wenatchee is sending four boys and two girls to State.
“It’s not the perfect day, but it has to be good enough. We qualified what we did,” said Wenatchee Head Coach Ed Valdez. “I really felt we would get a couple more boys at least. It just didn’t work out that way. We have three alternates, so I guess that is some consolation, but they only get to wrestle in a bad situation when someone else cannot.”
Eastmont is sending two boys to State
“They all represented very well this weekend in Sammamish. I couldn’t be more proud of every one of them. They left everything they had on the mat this weekend,” said Eastmont Head Coach Jason Erdmann.
Heading to State for Wenatchee is senior Jason Briley, who finished third at 170. Briley pinned his first opponent, David Darroch of Eastlake, in the first round. He lost to Carson Lui of Redman 6-0 in the state semifinals.
In consolation, Briley beat Brady Malone of Issaquah with a pin in the second round. That put him into the third/fourth match against teammate freshman Evan Berdan. Berdan won his first match with a first-round pin of Luke Harper of Mount Si. He lost in the next round to Miguel Villegas of Eisenhower 12-4.
In consolation, Berdan beat Jeydian Salazar of Sunnyside 3-2 to advance to the third/fourth match. Briley beat Berdan 4-2, but both qualified for State.
Berdan is one of three cousins on the Panther team, but the only one to qualify for State. His cousins are Leo Gutzwiler and Tyler Schuyleman.
“He’s the only one of the three that qualified. Maybe those older cousins can take note,” Valdez said with a chuckle. “Evan is the first freshman since Tim Whitley that has qualified. It’s quite a deal.”
Senior Orlando Rodriguez was third at 182. In the first round, Rodriguez pinned Dan Hansen in the second round. He lost to Everett Ashley of Moses Lake by fall in the third round. In consolation, he beat Elijah Lopez of Sunnyside by fall in the second round. In the third/fourth final, he pinned Cory Kawaguchi of Issaquah in the second round.
Senior Lucas Carranza was third at 220. Carranza pinned Anthony Munoz of Redmond in the first round to start. In the semifinals, he lost by third-round fall to Andrew Kile of Moses Lake. In consolation, he pinned Zachary Myes of Issaquah in the first round. In the third/fourth final, Carranza won 5-0 over Damon Wallace.
“We didn’t put anybody in the finals but coming back after a semifinal loss is tough to do. Three of them did that. Give them a lot of credit,” Valdez said.
There are three alternates for Wenatchee, Toby Hambleton at 120, Leo Gutzwiler at 152 and Jesus Segovia at 195.
Eastmont junior Max Prazer was the Regional champ at 195. Prazer pinned his first-round opponent in under a minute, Evan Tauscher of Eastlake. In the semifinals, Prazer pinned Alexander Witecki of Issaquah in the third round. In the finals, Prazer beat Benjamin Smith of Woodinville 14-2.
“Max showed a lot of patience and composure as he just frustrated his opponents. He shut them down and totally dominated them. He is looking really good right now. He just needs to have a good week of practice and carry this into State and he will be sitting high on the podium next week,” Erdmann said.
Wildcat senior Adrian Vivanco was second at 138. In his first match, Vivanco pinned Simon Breecher of Eastlake in the second round. In the semifinals, Vivanco won by technical fall 18-1 over Ethan Henderson of Eastlake. In the finals, he lost 12-4 to Jaden Villalobos of Sunnyside.
“He’s wrestling really good right now and will just have to beat Villanueva next week when it counts at State,” Erdmann said.
Girls Regional Wrestling at Othello
Wenatchee is sending two girls to State, junior Bella Andreini at 140 and senior Kelsey Ibarra at 110. Andreini had a bye to the quarterfinals, where she wrestled a girl from Hanford. The referee determined she slammed her opponent to the mat. Since the coach said the opponent couldn’t continue, Andreini lost the match by disqualification.
“She wrestled back the next day and pinned her way through the tournament and finished third. The girl she wrestled for third and fourth just happened to be the same girl who couldn’t wrestle,” Valdez said. “She’s going to the State tournament as a third-place qualifier. She’s going to end maybe not in a good position, but I don’t think it matters for Bella. She’s going to have a good state tournament.”
Ibarra is heading to State for the second year in a row.
“She is a big inspiration to everyone on the team. She has been wrestling with an injury over half the year. It’s not getting better but her wrestling is getting better,” Valdez said. “She’s probably one of those athletes that know how to wrestle in the moment.”
As far as hopes for State, Valdez said he wants everyone to place.
“That is always the hope. The reality is the way it ends up. All of them have a shot. Every year, someone who is not supposed to win the state tournament does. You just don’t know,” Valdez said. “They all have a shot at placing. It’s a 32-man bracket. If they survive the first day, they’ll be in the top eight. That is probably everyone’s goal, to get through that first day.”
The State Mat Classic is Feb. 21-22 at the Tacoma Dome.