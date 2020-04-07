WENATCHEE — The hope trail runners were clinging to for a return to at least some sort of normalcy by June was dashed Monday morning.
Following Gov. Jay Inslee’s extension of the "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order last week, RunWenatchee announced the cancellation of the Red Devil Challenge Trail Runs, scheduled for June 6 in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
“RunWenatchee had anticipated holding the event on schedule. But with ongoing social-distancing recommendations and the U.S. Forest Service restricting access to trailheads, parking lots, campgrounds and restrooms, we felt it was in the best interest of our runners, volunteers and staff to cancel this year’s event,” race director Joel Rhyner said in a release.
“We hope everyone stays safe and healthy, and we look forward to seeing everyone at the Red Devil in 2021.”
For runners who had already signed up for the race, RunWenatchee is offering a full refund — with the exception of credit card fees — or a rollover to next year’s race.
After announcing that the Horse Lake Trail Runs was being moved from May to September a few weeks ago, Rhyner said RunWenatchee would wait and see if the governor’s mandate would be lifted before deciding on the Red Devil. It wasn’t.
“We shuttle people to that race and there is some close contact for a bit,” Rhyner said. “I would hate for someone on the bus to have COVID-19 and spread it to everyone else. It only takes one person. (If) the mandate was released, I’d feel better about putting 50 people on a bus and them throwing them out to a race. But since it’s still in play, I don’t think we can take that chance.”
RunWenatchee continues to hold its virtual Run Club on Thursdays and has posted a Social-Distancing challenge that can be accessed on its Facebook page. Run-club participants can go for a walk or run at any preferred location and log it at runwenatchee.com/club. Check-in is available only on Thursday.