WENATCHEE — The Seattle Mariners caravan came through Wenatchee on Tuesday. The caravan included longtime Mariners broadcaster Rick Rizzs, pitcher Matt Festa and infielder Austin Nola.
Early in the day, the group visited John Newberry Elementary School in Wenatchee. They gave the kids a speech on D.R.E.A.M. which stands for drugs free, respect, education, attitude, and motivation.
After that, they did some sound bites at a local radio station, then had an autograph session at Pybus Public Market. Their swing through eastern Washington includes Wenatchee, Yakima, Pasco, and Walla Walla.
“I’ve had a lot of fun. I’ve never been out so far in eastern Washington. I’ve spent a couple of games in Spokane when I was coming up. I’m having a lot of fun meeting the people of Washington so far,” Festa said of the caravan tour.
Nola said he is also enjoying the tour.
“I enjoy getting around different parts of the state. It’s something very different than the Seattle area so it is very interesting,” Nola said. “Yakima and Wenatchee have really grabbed my attention. I’ve enjoyed the little towns. This market looks very similar to Pike’s Place Market. I love it. The people here have been awesome. I’m excited to spend some time here.”
Nola said he has been to Leavenworth a couple of times, but not further east. He liked that Wenatchee was not so touristy.
“It’s cool to see people excited about the Mariners so far away because it feels like a different state,” Nola said.
Festa is from New York City, so eastern Washington is much different. He is used to the mountains though.
“It’s cool to see the small towns and lay of the land and things like that. It’s cool to travel and see the different terrain in Washington,” Festa said.
Last season was a rough one for the Mariners as they were in full rebuilding mode with a lot of young talent including Nola and Festa. Seattle finished last in the AL West at 68-94. Festa said 2019 was a good growing period for the team as the roster continues to get younger.
“I’m one of those young guys. I spent some time going back and forth between Tacoma,” Festa said. “I think we are just looking for the opportunity to stick and really make a name for ourselves. I’m excited and blessed with the opportunity.”
Festa appeared in 20 games for the Mariners in 2019. He pitched 22 innings with an 0-2 record and 5.64 ERA with 21 strikeouts and 12 walks.
Nola, who was one of the top hitters for the Mariners, wishes they could have won more games.
“That is the goal for us this year to focus on getting our culture better and winning more games. It’s all about performance and all about winning,” Nola said.
Nola played a number of positions and stayed in the lineup because he could hit. Nola batted .269 with 10 homers, 31 RBIs and 37 runs scored. In 2020, Nola hopes the Mariners can develop a solid culture of winning.
“I think we’ll bring some guys and all come together and pull for each other and just have a solid team. We want to say we fought as hard as we could this year,” Nola said.
Festa said his hopes for the 2020 season are more realistic that people would like.
“I want to see us grow as a team. There are so many guys that are going to filing in and out of Tacoma, Seattle. They may not be competing for a division right this second but I just want to see us develop into a promising team,” Festa said.
As far as individual goals, Festa said he would like to stick with the team for 162 games.
“Staying consistent is really the name of the game and having that mental toughness on the mound. Everyone is physically talented. Being mentally tough out there and repeating yourself is what is most important part for me,” Festa said.
Since the Mariners traded away catcher Omar Narvaez, Nola will be moving into a back up catching role behind Tom Murphy in 2020. However, he’ll still be playing other positions.
“I love the catching position but I also like bouncing around a little. First time I did it was last year and I really enjoyed it. It was good,” Nola said. “Just mainly go out there and play hard and help the team win in any way I can. That is my biggest thing. Just go out there and do what I can to help the team. I’m going be catching and playing a little bit everywhere, utility player, but mostly catcher.”
Spring training starts for the Mariners on Feb. 22 against the San Diego Padres. Seattle begins the regular season on March 26 versus the Texas Rangers.