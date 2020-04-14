WENATCHEE — Nolan Such, a Wenatchee High School senior, is the best thrower Steve Roche has seen in his 20 years of coaching track at Kentwood and Wenatchee.
“He is just a phenomenal athlete,” Roche said of Such, who in January signed his letter of intent to join the University of Washington squad. “He wasn’t on my radar as a freshman but he had a great sophomore season and just took off toward the end. He really made some huge improvements junior year and was coming back as the best thrower in the state in discus by 12 feet.”
Such, who is built like a linebacker at 6 foot 4 inches and 220 pounds, placed third in discus (166’ 11) and fifth in the shot put (53’.05) at last year’s state meet in Tacoma.
With no other juniors ahead of him in the discus and only one in shot, Such was competing for state titles in both events
“It’s unfortunate,” Such said Monday. “Every time I was throwing during the summer or lifting in the weight room I imagined myself throwing in front of the crowd in Tacoma and going out on top of the podium. Taking that away was a huge hit, but I’m thankful to have another four years at UW and, as a positive, I have more time to train.”
Such already holds the school record in the discus (167’ 6"), a mark he set last year and one he would have shattered this upcoming season considering he was throwing over 180 feet during summer meets. Such was also gunning for Cody O’Connell’s shot put record of 62’ 1".
“He was already throwing 56 feet in the second week of practice,” Roche said. “The kid is just a monster. Barring injury, he would have been a shoo-in for first place in the discus and pushing for first in shot.
"He should be walking away with the school record where it will never be touched — there are probably only five schools in the state with a record over 180. So, that’s elite. His name would have been on there for 100 years.”
Unfortunately, Such will have to settle with the 167 in discus and 53 in the shot put.
“That would have been great to get that record; I had it in the back of my mind last year,” Such said. “I gained 12 feet from freshman to sophomore year and then added another 13 feet as a junior. I only had nine more feet to go.”
Such said he owes all of his success to throwing coach Krissy Richerson, who has quickly turned the Panthers into one of the premier throwing crews in the state.
“She was amazing,” Such said of his coach. “The basic way to say it is that she knows what she is doing. She knows how to work with each person individually and trains different types of throwers, jumpers or sprinters. No matter whoever it is, Krissy looks how you perform and tweaks you individually; she trains throwers, not technique.”
Not just a thrower
While Such is known as one of Wenatchee’s top throwers, he’s also one of the school's best overall athletes. He’ll be the first to point out that he ran a sub-60 400-meter while anchoring the 4x400 throwers-relay.
“Our 4x100 relay was 13th in the nation,” Such said. “But (the sprinters) still said that wasn’t enough so I anchored the 4x400 and ran 58 seconds. I always thought it would be cool to say that I ran a sub-60 400 meter, threw 180 feet in the discus and 50 in the shot put.”
“To me, he’s an NFL athlete,” Such said. “I mean a 58-second 400 for a thrower is pretty amazing. And their 4x100 throwers-relay won a lot (last year).”
Best moment
Despite all the success, Such’s favorite track moment came away from the meets and competition. For the past three years, on the night before districts, it has rained, and rained and rained — so much so that water gathers in pools on the track.
While the water halts practice, it allows athletes like Such to let out their inner-kid as they dive and swim around the puddles.
“That was awesome,” Such said.
With high school track now behind him, Such is starting to set his sights on next season at UW.
“I’d love to start imagining a (national championship), but that is such a huge accomplishment I don’t know where to start,” Such said. “I’ll start thinking about a Pac-12 title; I think the team is going to be good in these coming years.”