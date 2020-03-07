YAKIMA — The Cashmere Bulldog boys’ basketball team needed to dig deep to pull out a win against a talented River View squad on Saturday morning at the State 1A Tournament at the Sun Dome. The game was for fourth and sixth places.
Cashmere used a hard-nosed man-to-man defense and timely rebounding to pull it out against River View in the first game of the day at the Sun Dome. The Panthers opened with a man-to-man defense which the Bulldogs pounced for an 8-3 first-quarter lead.
However, the Panthers switched to a zone and came back with an 8-2 run to finish the quarter leading 11-10.
“They came out with man-to-man defense and we were pretty excited about that. We were scoring at will. Then, they brought out that zone and here we go again,” said Cashmere Head Coach Levi Heyen.
The outside shots were not falling for Cashmere in the first half as they went 0-for-11. It was a back and forth game in the low scoring second quarter. River View led 18-17 at the half.
Heyen said he encouraged the boys to keep having confidence in their shots. Senior Reid Smith went 0-for-4 from three in the first half but opened the second half with back-to-back threes as the Bulldogs took the lead 25-21.
“He was the highest percentage shooter all season. He shot 47 percent. We have a lot of confidence in him, Nate and Sam knocking down those threes. Reid really stepped up and made some big shots for us. What a great way to go out as a senior,” Heyen said of Smith.
River View came back with back-to-back hoops from 6-4 senior Tyler Bussell. Then, Nate Phillips hit a driving layup on the feed from brother Sam. Then, Sam Phillips scored on a drive to end the quarter with Cashmere leading 29-28.
To start the fourth quarter, Sam Phillips hit a three, then another jumper. Then, Smith bombed another three and Elliot scored on the drive, from the feed from Carter Alberts. Ten straight points expanded the lead to 39-28.
“When we start hitting shots, it is kind of contagious. We just kept getting stops. We had nine stops in a row. That is really the difference in a low scoring game. They do take a lot of pride in that. Last year, we did not play defense at state,” Heyen said.
Bussell and the Panthers came back to cut the lead to 41-37 with 1:32 remaining. Down the stretch, the Panthers kept fouling and Cashmere kept missing the front end of 1-and-1 chances. But twice, Elliot fought for the offensive rebound.
The pushed the Panthers into the double bonus which Sam Phillips knocked down to push the lead to 43-37. A late three at the buzzer made it a 43-40 win for Cashmere and fourth place at State.
“We knew we would have to grind it out all the way to the end. The boys played great defense down the stretch. We get to point where they are fouling and we cannot make a free throw. We missed the front end three times in a row, but every time, there was Brooks Elliot grabbing the rebound,” Heyen said. “Without Brooks getting those boards, we don’t get to the double bonus.”
Junior Sam Phillips had 15 points and 7 rebounds. Junior Carter Alberts had 12 points and 5 rebounds. Smith had 9 points. Elliot had his typical game, 4 points, 12 rebounds, 5 offensive.
Cashmere shot 38 percent from the field, 4-for-19 from three. They out-rebounded 43-40. The Bulldogs had 11 turnovers.
Bussell led the Panthers with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Senior William Bailey had 12 points and 5 rebounds. River View shot 34 percent from the field, 3-for-15 from three. They had 14 turnovers.
“We wanted these guys to go out with a win. Not a lot of teams end with a win. To come back from Thursday’s tough loss…we have 22 wins on the season. Nice little cherry on top of the season. Could not be happier for these boys,” he said.
Cashmere finished the season 22-4. River View was 23-4. The Bulldog seniors are Smith, Elliot, Carter Ball, Julian Dutra, Asher Neuneker and Colton Baldwin. Top scorers Sam Phillips, Nate Phillips, and Carter Alberts are back next season.
So the future looks bright.
“We’re excited to have our top three scorers back. How do you replace Brooks? He is one of a kind, like a unicorn. You just don’t find those types of kids willing to do all the dirty work without the recognition. We have to replace Reid Smith and his shooting and defense,” Heyen said. “It’s going to be hard to replace those guys but we have some good guys coming up so we’re hoping to get back here next year.”